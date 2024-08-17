IDF names second soldier killed in IED blast in Gaza's Netzarim Corridor

The Benjamin Regional Council paid tribute to Ben Shoam, noting that he had enlisted for reserve duty on October 7 and served for several months. "He was one of the most dedicated employees at the Binyamin Development Company, where he worked as a school bus driver for children with special needs. He treated them with respect and affection, often being invited to their birthday celebrations."

Council head Israel Gantz added, "We lost a great man who was devoted to his family and everyone around him. Over the past year, Mordechai was deeply committed to the people of Israel, serving in an extended reserve duty to protect the homeland he loved so much. During this difficult time, we embrace his wife Natali and the entire family, and we will support them in any way necessary."

The IED explosion that claimed the lives of Ben Shoam and Peled occurred in a sector where the IDF is supposed to maintain a high level of operational control. The incident involved an administrative convoy from the reserve battalion operating in the Netzarim Corridor.

