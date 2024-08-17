IDF names second soldier killed in IED blast in Gaza's Netzarim Corridor

The IDF reported Saturday night that Sgt. Maj. (res.) Mordechai Ben Shoam, 34, a heavy truck driver in the Logistics Corps' 8119th Battalion, from Geva Binyamin, was killed in action in central Gaza.
Sgt. Maj. (res.) Ben Shoam died from an explosive device that was detonated by a group of terrorists against an administrative convoy from a reserve armament unit operating in the Netzarim Corridor. His company commander, Maj. (Res.) Yotam Itzhak Peled was killed in the same incident.
Ben Shoam is survived by his wife, Natali, and their 9-month-old daughter.
The Benjamin Regional Council paid tribute to Ben Shoam, noting that he had enlisted for reserve duty on October 7 and served for several months. "He was one of the most dedicated employees at the Binyamin Development Company, where he worked as a school bus driver for children with special needs. He treated them with respect and affection, often being invited to their birthday celebrations."
Council head Israel Gantz added, "We lost a great man who was devoted to his family and everyone around him. Over the past year, Mordechai was deeply committed to the people of Israel, serving in an extended reserve duty to protect the homeland he loved so much. During this difficult time, we embrace his wife Natali and the entire family, and we will support them in any way necessary."
Since the outbreak of the war, 692 Israeli soldiers have been killed, including 332 since the start of the ground offensive in Gaza in late October last year.
The IED explosion that claimed the lives of Ben Shoam and Peled occurred in a sector where the IDF is supposed to maintain a high level of operational control. The incident involved an administrative convoy from the reserve battalion operating in the Netzarim Corridor.
Peled, who volunteered with the Chesed Chaim Ve’Emet organization assisting bereaved families, was eulogized by his childhood friend Chen. "You were my best friend growing up. I always admired you and wanted to be by your side. You taught me to be better, always treating your parents, grandparents and siblings with respect and love. You never cursed or wished ill on anyone, and I never saw you angry. You were always smiling, making everyone feel comfortable. You were my model of success and goodness, and now I understand that you were too good for this world."
The Brothers for the Emblem group of Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters, which Peled was a part of, invited the public to attend his funeral at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the military cemetery in Rosh Haayin.
"The fighting in Gaza has claimed another from our stands—Yotam Peled from Gate 8. We invite everyone, especially the yellow-and-blue fans, to accompany Yotam on his final journey. Brothers and sisters for the emblem never forget," the group said.