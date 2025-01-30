US security firm in Gaza stops fake UN vehicle at checkpoint

A U.S. security firm overseeing inspections at the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza intercepted a Palestinian car attempting to disguise itself as a United Nations vehicle, officials said Thursday.

Despite bearing "UN" markings, security personnel immediately identified the vehicle as fraudulent and conducted a thorough inspection, including X-ray scanning and manual searches of all bags inside. No weapons or explosives were found.

2 View gallery Fake UN car stopped at Gaza checkpoint

The U.S. security team, staffed by former elite military personnel, including ex-CIA operatives, is tasked with preventing weapons smuggling into northern Gaza. They operate state-of-the-art scanning systems provided by Leidos, using AI-enhanced technology to examine vehicles from multiple angles simultaneously. All images are stored in a secured system.

Sources familiar with the process said the American team is rigorous in its screening, adding, "They are taking no risks, especially with UNRWA, and won’t tolerate any deception."

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Under the hostage release and cease-fire agreement, only vehicles heading north are subject to inspection, with no checks for individuals crossing on foot. The U.S. security personnel, numbering around 100 contractors, operate under a mandate from the mediators—the U.S., Qatar and Egypt, who also finance the operation.

The Egyptian security company stationed at the outer perimeter conducts initial screenings and interviews with Gazans approaching the crossing. Meanwhile, Israeli engineering units and bomb-sniffing dogs sweep the area for unexploded ordnance.

The security oversight is managed by a multinational consortium comprising strategic and logistics planning firm Safe Reach Solutions (SRS), global integrated security solutions provider UG Solutions and an Egyptian security and screening company.

The consortium was selected by mediators to ensure vehicle screenings and facilitate the safe return of Gazans to northern Gaza.

With extensive experience in high-risk zones and counterterrorism operations, the security firms dismissed concerns that 100 personnel were insufficient for the mission, emphasizing that security measures and staffing levels were carefully evaluated in response to potential threats.