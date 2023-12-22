Israeli teacher moves 20 children to safe room in minute amid sirens

One of the significant challenges faced by Israel’s education system during the war, especially in kindergartens and elementary schools, is the scenario of rocket sirens during class. This involves bringing the children, who may not be aware of the situation, into protected rooms within the short time required to do so.
On Thursday, during the heavy rocket barrage toward central Israel from the Gaza Strip, Carmelit Weitzman, a kindergarten teacher in Petah Tikva, demonstrated her cool-headedness and bravery when she almost single-handedly managed to transfer 21 sleeping toddlers to the protected room within a minute and a half. The video documenting the teacher’s actions was widely shared on social media platforms and became viral.
"I cried when I saw the video," Weitzman told Ynet, "It was hard for me to see how we have to take them while they’re scared and disoriented."
When the rocket sirens began, only Weitzman and two other staff members were present. "It was the first time we've heard sirens while the children are sleeping. Some of them were already sleeping in the protected room, and some weren’t because there wasn't enough space. We didn't know if we would make it in time, but we did everything we could to do so. I acted on instinct. You don't think; you just act."