IDF troops find Hamas uniform made for children

Forces operating in one of Gaza's fortified quarters come upon several tactical clothing sets made for children found alongside weapons and ammunition

Yoav Zitun|
IDF forces operating in Beit Hanoun
(Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

IDF soldiers from the 5th Division recently began operating in the Gaza Strip, during which they targeted Beit Hanoun’s fortified quarter. The soldiers — covered by air support, lookouts, and combat engineering forces — cleared the area, eliminated terrorists, and struck dozens of terror targets and infrastructures. After searching the area, forces found Hamas uniforms, with some in children’s sizes.
Additionally, forces collected military equipment, including AK-47 rifles, grenades, ammunition, mortar shells, and vests – including both IDF vests and IDF carrying bags. The troops also identified documents and phones belonging to the terrorist organization.
2 View gallery
אמצעי הלחימה שנתפסו במבצע בבית חאנון על ידי לוחמי צוות הקרב של חטיבה 5אמצעי הלחימה שנתפסו במבצע בבית חאנון על ידי לוחמי צוות הקרב של חטיבה 5
Hamas uniforms found by troops, IDF forces in the Gaza Strip
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Furthermore, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported that the forces also discovered "several" tunnel shafts, with the largest one located in a school from which terrorists opened fire at the forces a day prior to the operation, which took place last week according to the IDF.
The 5th Division’s combat team carried out the mission of defending communities and kibbutzim located close to the Gaza border, and also operated in clearing the area of Hamas terrorists since the outset of the war on October 7.
2 View gallery
אמצעי הלחימה שנתפסו במבצע בבית חאנון על ידי לוחמי צוות הקרב של חטיבה 5אמצעי הלחימה שנתפסו במבצע בבית חאנון על ידי לוחמי צוות הקרב של חטיבה 5
Hamas military uniforms made for children
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Earlier, the IDF published footage of its attacks in the Gaza Strip and reported that units operating in the central part of the Strip located a large number of weapon caches and rocket launching pads utilized by Hamas which were later destroyed in an airstrike.
The military further reported that throughout the operations in the Strip, units eliminated terrorists who opened fire at them from an underground tunnel, destroyed underground infrastructures, raided homes of senior Hamas figures, and located military intelligence related to Hamas.
