Victim of Kosovo sex crimes comes to support Israeli victims

Vasfije Krasniqi Goodman, a Kosovo Albanian, A parliamentarian and a survivor of sexual violence of the Kosovo war who shared her story and a leading voices against wartime sexual violence, is in Israel as a guest of the legal advocacy group Shurat Hadin, an organization.

Her visit was a show of support for the victims of Hamas atrocities and she is scheduled to meet with some as well as with the families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Vasfije Krasniqi Goodman

Krasniqi, a Kosovo Albanian, was 16 years old when she was abducted from her village and raped by two Serb police officers. She became a symbol for the fight against wartime sexual violence when she fought to bring her rapists to justice. Krasniqi has since returned to Kosovo and become a member of parliament.

"I'm honored to visit Israel and show my support for the survivors of Hamas' crimes," she said ahead of her visit. It is appalling that the international community turned its back on Israeli victims. I hoped we had come a way since Kosovo and was devastated to witness such apathy, ignorance and insensitivity."

