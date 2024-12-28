IDF shoots down 2 Gaza rockets over Jerusalem area, Judean Foothills

The IDF reported that it successfully shot down two rockets fired from Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza on Saturday evening. The interceptions followed air raid sirens activated in dozens of localities across the Jerusalem, Lachish and Shephelah regions. No injuries or damage were reported.

Following the rocket fire, IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee issued an evacuation warning to Beit Hanoun residents via social media.

( Photo: Cumta )

"This area has been repeatedly warned in the past," Adraee wrote. "The IDF is operating there with force. You must evacuate immediately."

Shortly earlier, air raid sirens sounded in the Gaza border communities of Nir Am and Mefalsim, but the military ruled it to be a false alarm.

The IDF confirmed the alerts and said that "details are under investigation." No immediate reports of injuries or damage were available as authorities assessed the situation.