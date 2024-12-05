Riyadh, Abu Dhabi 'dismayed' by Tel Aviv leadership, expert says

The Israeli leadership lacks a clear plan to build partnerships across the region, which is disappointing its Abraham Accords partners and potential partners, according to Brian Katulis, Senior Fellow for U.S. Foreign Policy at the Middle East Institute.

