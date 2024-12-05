Riyadh, Abu Dhabi 'dismayed' by Tel Aviv leadership, expert says

The Israeli leadership lacks a clear plan to build partnerships across the region, which is disappointing its Abraham Accords partners and potential partners, according to Brian Katulis, Senior Fellow for U.S. Foreign Policy at the Middle East Institute.
“I spent a lot of time in places like Riyadh and Abu Dhabi recently, and there's just dismay about the overall situation that Iran is provoking here with Hezbollah and Hamas, but also dismay about the core leadership they see not just from Washington, D.C., but also from Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. There’s nothing more than a reactive crisis management plan that focuses on protecting its own citizens but lacks a vision for what’s next and the opportunities around the region,” Katulis told ILTV.
Watch the full interview:
