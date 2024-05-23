War Cabinet instructs negotiators to resume hostage deal talks

The War Cabinet has instructed the negotiators to resume negotiations for the release of hostages held in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said early Thursday.
Talks have hit a dead end in the past two weeks, and the Cabinet's directive likely means that the negotiating team can explore other avenues. Regardless, Israel's stance that it will not commit to halting the war is not expected to change.
Sources familiar with the negotiations for a hostage deal said after the release of the video showing the abduction of five female IDF soldiers from the Nahal Oz base on October 7 that there is still much pessimism and a feeling that as long as Israel does not retract its refusal to cease hostilities, it will be difficult to reach a deal with Hamas. They noted that the negotiating team is not expected to present "out-of-the-box" ideas to the War Cabinet.
However, Ynet has learned that Maj. Gen. (Res.) Nitzan Alon, one of the leading negotiators on behalf of Israel, is expected to propose a "concrete offer" at the request of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu which aligns with the Egyptian framework proposed to Hamas, which the terrorist organization agreed to on May 6.
CNN reported on Tuesday that the proposal was secretly altered by Egyptian mediators, unbeknownst to CIA Director Bill Burns, and without informing Qatar, the United States or Israel.
After the amendments, the "improved" proposal was presented to Hamas, and the terrorist organization responded positively. Wednesday night, a Cairo official warned that "attempts to cast doubt on Egypt's role could lead to its complete withdrawal from mediating between Israel and Hamas in this war."
Netanyahu has previously criticized the Israeli negotiating team, claiming they "do not know how to negotiate," and asked them to bring him a proposal that does not require Israel to cease fighting.
Conversely, sources familiar with the matter said that the deals offered to Israel two months ago were better than those currently on the table. "It's a shame we missed them; now things are getting worse, and we always miss out," they said.
Wednesday night's War Cabinet discussion took place amid strong reactions to the broadcast of the soldiers' abduction video, which was first shown to War Cabinet ministers in March.
War Cabinet member Benny Gantz subtly criticized the Prime Minister, saying "it is our responsibility to create a different reality, even when it involves tough decisions." Netanyahu, for his part, said shortly after the release of the video, "we will do everything to bring them back."
Meanwhile, Egypt has moved to renew negotiations for a cease-fire in Gaza and a hostage deal following the War Cabinet's decision Wednesday night to resume talks, Qatari newspaper The New Arab reported Thursday morning, citing Egyptian sources.
"Officials in Cairo have begun a series of contacts to renew negotiations for a cease-fire and prisoner exchange," a source told the paper.
"Israeli professional delegations visit Cairo weekly to discuss issues related to security agreements between Egypt and Israel and to present demands for Egyptian cooperation to reopen the Rafah crossing."