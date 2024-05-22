Watch, hear Hamas terrorists abduct, abuse female Israeli soldiers now held hostage

The video below contains graphic material that may be disturbing for some viewers. Discretion is advised!
A horrifying Hamas-filmed video clip was released for public view on Wednesday, showing the abduction of IDF soldiers by the terrorists while committing their massacre and atrocities on October 7.
The clip was released at the request and consent of the families in order to shout out to decision-makers, mediators and the world what being taken captive by Hamas really means and how urgent is the need to bring abut their release.
"The video, which is 3 minutes and 10 seconds long, has been edited and censored to exclude distressing content. It does not include scenes of the many victims at the Nahal Oz base, those killed inside the bunker from which the lookouts were abducted, or numerous violent segments,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement.
The timing of the release of the horrifying images was set to coincide with the meeting of the cabinet after some of its members refused to view the material last month, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smortich who voiced concern that it would disturb his night's sleep. he claimed that the freeing of hostages was not the top priority in the war, causing outrage among the families of hostages.
"This is not the top priority. Why have a competition? How is that important now? Hamas must be destroyed," he said in a radio interview.
On the clip the terrorists, who abducted the girls and others, are heard saying "these are the girls that can get pregnant."
Evidence of the rape and sexual assault victims of the atrocities have undergone were well documented, often by the Hamas terrorists themselves on body cams and cell phones and presented to UN envoy Pramila Patten and included in her report to the Secretary General. The failure of international women's organizations to condemn Hamas has baffled and pained many in Israel.
“[The clip] depicts the violent, humiliating and degrading treatment the women endured on the day of their abduction, reflecting the immense fear visible in their eyes," the forum said.
"Every testimony from the hostages echoes the same sad truth – we must bring everyone home. The video stands as a severe indictment of a national failure to protect the hostages. There is no greater task, no more significant victory and no way to restore hope to Israel without bringing everyone back – the living for rehabilitation and the dead for burial. The Israeli government must not waste another moment and should return to the negotiating table today!"
At the Nahal Oz base, 15 female IDF soldiers who served at the base were murdered on October 7, and seven were abducted alive to the Gaza Strip. Ori Magidish was rescued by IDF forces after 23 days in captivity with the launch of ground operations in Gaza. Noa Marciano was murdered by Hamas terrorists while in captivity, and her body was recovered and brought back to Israel by the IDF for burial.