IDF reinforces troops on Golan Heights, strikes Lebanon-Syria border crossings

The IDF has increased troop deployment along the border with Syria on the Golan Heights as rebel forces continue to advance in their fight against the regime in Damascus. The military's move comes as concerns increase that the fighting in Syria would spread to the areas near the border with Israel and put communities there at risk of invasion.

The IDF said earlier on Friday that its forces attacked the Al-Arida and Josiah border crossings between Syria and Lebanon, used according to the military, to smuggle weapons to Hezbollah. Lebanese media reported that both crossings were rendered unusable by the strikes.

IDF bolsters troop deployment on the Golan Heights

" This strike is another aspect in the IDF’s efforts to dismantle weapon-smuggling routes used by the Syrian regime in the Syrian-Lebanese border over the past few weeks. These targeted strikes degrade the capabilities of Hezbollah’s Unit 4400, responsible for smuggling weapons that are later used in terror attacks against Israelis and IDF troops," the IDF spokesperson's Unit said in a statement.

Aftermath of an IDF strike on the Al-Arida border crossing between Lebanon and Syria

The Al-Arida crossing connects villages in Lebanon to villages by the same name in Syria, in the area of Tartus which is vulnerable to rebel attack as their forces move south and are set to take the strategic city of Homs. The Josiah crossing is near Homs which may fall in the coming hours or days.

This is not the first time the IDF has attacked the border crossings between the two countries that are used for the smuggling of arms. The strikes were carried out before the assault on the Assad regime troops which began late last month. After previous attacks repairs were made quickly and the borders were reopened.