Day by day for a year: Inside the spy ring’s surveillance operation for Iran

A 22-page indictment filed Friday charges seven northern Israeli residents with espionage for Iran, detailing an alleged year-long surveillance operation during which they reportedly photographed sensitive military and strategic sites across Israel.

The seven suspects allegedly operated as a cell recruited by an Iranian agent, collecting information and taking photos of key military bases and infrastructure. These included air force bases, Iron Dome defense batteries, ports and major highways, among other sensitive sites, prosecutors said.

Suspected Iranian spy ring members brought before court via video link

The group’s suspected leader, Aziz Nisanov, 43, from Haifa, allegedly maintained contact with two Iranian handlers, recruiting additional members for the cell. His deputy, Alexander Sadikov, 58, also from Haifa, was reportedly responsible for coordinating assignments and distributing payments. Other defendants include Nisanov’s son, Yigal Nisan, 20; Vyacheslav Gushchin, 46, of Haifa; Yevgeny Yoffe, 47, from Nof HaGalil; and two minors aged 16 and 17.

September 2023

Military base near Ashkelon

Haifa Port

Ramat David Airbase





October 2023

Haifa Port





November 2023

11/10 - Ramat David Airbase

11/17 - Observation balloon near Golani Junction, Ein Shemer Base

11/21 - Haifa Port

11/23 - Observation balloon near Golani Junction

11/28 - Ein Shemer Base

11/29 - Ein Shemer Base





December 2023

12/4 - Base near Be’er Tuvia

12/5 - Ashdod Port

12/6 - Haifa Port

12/7 - Palmachim Airbase, Ashdod Port

12/7 - Base near Kiryat Gat

12/8 - Base near Kiryat Gat

12/9 - Ashdod Port

12/11 - Planes flying near Nevatim

12/21-25 - Eilat, including Eilat Port

12/25 - Ship at Eilat’s military port

12/30 - Government complex in Haifa





January 2024

1/2-5 - Bases near Eilat and Eilat Port

1/3 - Base near Mitzpe Ramon

1/17-21 - Bases near Eilat and Eilat Port

1/25-29 - Bases near Eilat and Eilat Port

1/29 - Na’ura Base





February 2024

2/12 - Haifa Port

2/17 - Ramat David

2/18 - Haifa Port, Na’ura Base, Ramat David

2/20 - Ramat David, Haifa Port, Mount Meron air traffic control base

2/22 - Tank transport truck, parking area at Tsnobar logistics base in the Golan

2/29 - Haifa Port





March 2024

3/4 - Military base on Mount Avital in the Golan

3/10 - Palmachim Base

3/12 - Base in Emek Hefer

3/28 - Base near Kiryat Gat, Nevatim Base

Also in March: Iron Dome installations on Mount Carmel, Kiryat Yam area, Ofakim area, Hadera area and Hadera Power Plant





April 2024

4/2 - Elyakim Base

4/5 - Iron Dome

4/11 - Iron Dome

4/16 - Palmachim Base

4/17 - Base near Mitzpe Ramon

4/30 - Mitzpe Ramon air traffic control base, Uvda Base

Also in April: Power plant near Elyakim, Eilat Port, Nevatim Base





May 2024

5/1-8 - Eilat Port

5/1 - Uvda Base

5/3 - Tel Nof Base

5/8 - Uvda Base, base near Mitzpe Ramon, Tzukei Uvda Base

5/10-12 - Ein Shemer Base

5/15 - Palmachim Base, Ashdod Port

5/17 - Ashdod Port

5/19 - Ashdod Port

5/24-25 - Eilat Port, access road to Jordan border crossing

5/25 - Flight training in southern Israel

5/29 - Israel Aerospace Industries offices

Also in May: Iron Dome battery near Hadera





June 2024

6/2 - Haifa Port

6/8 - Mount Meron air traffic control base

6/6-7 - Haifa Port

6/9 - Observation balloon near Golani Junction

6/10 - Haifa Port

6/12 - Haifa Port

6/13 - Observation balloon near Golani Junction, Ramat David Base

6/14 - Haifa Port

6/16 - Elyakim Base

6/17 - Iron Dome battery

6/18 - Ramat David Base, Noble Energy facility at Ashdod Port

6/19-20 - Eilat Port, base near Eilat, Jordanian port and road to Jordan border crossing

6/20 - Nevatim Base

6/21 - Noble Energy facility at Ashdod Port

6/23-24 - Ramat David Base

6/24 - Military base near Kiryat Gat

6/25-26 - Nevatim Base

Also in June: Military complex in southern Haifa, Iron Dome battery and radar between Ofakim and Netivot





July 2024

7/2 - Ashdod Port, Glilot complex

7/6 - Travel route from Acre to Kiryat Shmona, then to Nahariya and Haifa

7/11 - Ashdod Port, Glilot complex

7/13 - Haifa Port

7/16 - Haifa Port

7/18 - Ashdod Port

7/20 - Haifa Port

7/22 - Tel Nof Base

7/23-24 - Haifa Port

7/24 - Tel Nof Base

7/25 - Ashdod Port

7/27-30 - Haifa Port

Also in July: Additional base, Iron Dome battery on Mount Carmel





August 2024

8/1 - Ashdod Port, base near Ramat Aviv

8/2 - Ein Shemer Base

8/3 - Hadera Power Plant, Ein Shemer Base

8/4 - Ashdod Port

8/5 - Haifa Port, Nevatim Base

8/6 - Nevatim Base

8/7 - Haifa Port, Nevatim Base

8/8 - Glilot complex, base near Ramat Aviv

8/10 - Ashdod Port, Nevatim Base

8/12-14 - Glilot complex

8/12 - Base near Ramat Aviv

8/14 - Ashdod Port, Palmachim Base

8/16 - Ashdod Port

8/19 - Glilot complex, base near Ramat Aviv

8/20 - Ashdod Port

8/21 - Glilot complex, roads between Herzliya and Tel Aviv

8/22 - Nevatim Base

8/24 - Ashdod Port, Palmachim Base

8/26 - Ein Shemer Base, Eilat Port

8/27-28 - Ashdod Port, Ein Shemer Base

8/28 - Na’ura Base

8/30 - Ashdod Port, Ein Shemer Base

8/31 - Ein Shemer Base





September 2024

9/1-4 - Nevatim Airbase, Ashdod Port

9/1 - Tel Nof Airbase

9/1 - Palmachim Airbase

9/6-8 - Nevatim Base

9/6 - Palmachim Base, Ashdod Port

9/8 - Palmachim Base, Ashdod Port

9/9 - Palmachim Base, Ashdod Port

9/11-12 - Uvda Base

9/11 - Mitzpe Ramon air traffic control base

9/12 - Hatzor Airbase, Eilat Port, Ashdod Port

9/13 - Haifa Port

9/12-13 - Hadera Power Plant

9/13 - Ashdod Port, Iron Dome battery

9/16 - Ashdod Port, Haifa Port

9/18 - Haifa Port

