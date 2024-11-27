IDF urges Lebanese civilians to stay north of the Litani River at night

IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee called on Lebanese civilians to avoid returning to their homes south of the Litani River between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. the following morning. "Anyone south of the Litani must remain in place," he said.

Meanwhile, IDF forces detained four individuals who approached troops in southern Lebanon. A statement from the Prime Minister's Office later identified the suspects as Hezbollah operatives, including a local commander.

1 View gallery Lebanese army APC near Tyre, southern Lebanon ( Photo: Anwar AMRO / AFP )

The detentions come as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the IDF to restrict civilian access to villages near the southern Lebanon border as part of the initial implementation of a cease-fire framework. The Prime Minister’s Office said that the IDF "will continue to take firm action against any violations."

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said that "the fighting in Lebanon was resolute, but the enforcement of this agreement will be even more determined. According to the rules approved yesterday by the defense minister, the prime minister and the Cabinet, Hezbollah operatives approaching our forces, the border area or villages within the marked zone will be targeted. We do not intend to conduct months of warfare, displace people from their homes and fail to restore security."

Halevi emphasized the readiness of ground forces, supported by aerial and naval assets, to enforce the cease-fire and deter any violations. "There are ground forces on site—Northern Command and ground forces will be the first to confront those returning to villages with deterrence, firepower and capabilities, most of which are coordinated with aerial operations. We have tools in the air and vessels capable of striking in the western sector. If this enforcement fails, we will reassess and apply even greater force. We are committed to creating a new reality for the residents of northern Israel."

Lebanon’s army announced its deployment south of the Litani River in coordination with UNIFIL, in line with the Lebanese government’s commitment to implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701. The Lebanese military urged residents of southern villages, particularly those in the Tyre, Bint Jbeil, and Marjayoun areas, to return to their homes while cautioning them to avoid areas with Israeli forces, as they "may come under enemy fire."