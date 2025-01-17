Hostage families have 'mixed emotions' around deal

Mixed emotions surround the recently signed hostage deal, according to Israelis who spent time at Hostage Square this week.

ISRAELIS REACT ( ILTV )

While families of the hostages are, understandably, eager to see their loved ones return home, other Israelis are expressing concerns about the nation’s security and the potential long-term implications of the agreement.

For families, the primary goal is clear: ensuring that every single hostage is brought back, whether alive or, in tragic cases, as bodies prepared for burial in Israel. However, there are concerns.

One example is the family of Tal Haimi, a hostage who was murdered on October 7. Haimi’s cousin shared that this is a painful deal to accept, particularly given the number of prisoners set to be released in exchange.