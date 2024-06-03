Northern Israel engulfed in flames after Hezbollah attacks, Kiryat Shmona homes ablaze

After Hezbollah launched a series of rocket barrages and explosive drones into northern Israel on Monday, massive fires erupted across the region, with firefighting teams struggling to contain the blazes.

Major fires have reignited in the Ramim Ridge, north of Kiryat Shmona, prompting authorities to dispatch numerous firefighting teams. With homes in Kiryat Shmona and the neighboring community of Margaliot at risk, residents have been instructed to evacuate. Six people sustained minor injuries while battling the flames in Kiryat Shmona.

3 View gallery Wildfires in northern Israel ( Photo: EPA )

By 8 p.m., fire officials reported that the blaze was spreading toward a northern neighborhood of the city. Fire crews are contending with high flames to prevent the fire from reaching homes, but several yards, pergolas and even a house roof have already caught fire. Residents are pleading for help as the flames approach their homes.

Some 15 active fire sites were reported in the Galilee-Golan region alone, most resulting from rocket fire on an exceptionally hot day, with temperatures exceeding 43℃ (109℉) in Kiryat Shmona and the Sea of Galilee area.

Fires in Kiryat Shmona, Kfar Giladi and Shlomi





Kiryat Shmona is dealing with seven fire sites, with ten firefighting teams deployed across the city to protect residential areas. In Ammiad, a large fire has broken out near the quarry. Firefighters are working to protect the nearby village of Kahal, and Route 85 has been closed in both directions, blocking the main road to the north.

Fires are also raging in Metula, Kfar Giladi, Ramot Naftali, Almagor, Mavo Hama, Natur, Tel Saki and near Shlomi in western Galilee, where three firefighting teams are operating. One critical site is the evacuated Kibbutz Kfar Giladi, where the fire threatens homes.

3 View gallery Fires in northern Israel following Hezbollah rocket and drone attacks ( Photo: EPA )

3 View gallery ( Photo: EPA )

Fire crews have been working for hours to extinguish the blaze surrounding Kiryat Shmona. The fires have also caused a communications infrastructure failure in the area.

Doron Shnaper, spokesman for the Kiryat Shmona municipality, said, "Under the orders of the firefighting forces and Kiryat Shmona police, we have begun evacuating residents who remained in the city despite the evacuation order. We are going door to door, asking those in their homes to evacuate immediately."