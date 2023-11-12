Under discussion: This is what a possible hostage deal looks like

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday night in a nationally televised press conference that it was a "terrible mistake" to talk about the conditions for the release of the hostages, but almost at the same time as he was saying this, a political official detailed the outline of a possible deal, which is still under discussion.

According to the political source, there is an agreement that would see dozens of children and other civilians out of the 239 hostages held by Hamas released in a hostage deal. In return, Gaza will receive a few days of respite, fuel will be brought into the Gaza Strip on the condition that it reaches a predetermined destination and some Palestinians in Israeli prisons - youths and women - will be released.

"We are now discussing the details," said the source. "The exact number is not clear yet, but the ambition is to release as many abductees as possible. It will take a few days, and at the end the deal will be brought for the government's approval because the release of the prisoners needs to be approved."

In response to a question on the subject at the press conference, Netanyahu said: "It is a terrible mistake to talk here about the conditions. If we talk here, we talk to Hamas, we reveal our cards, and we don't do that. We talk among ourselves even into the night, but not outside. We will return to them with determination and I'm sure with reason, and reason says - don't talk about it here, so I'm not talking about it here."

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke at the press conference about the youngest abductee, the 10-month-old baby Kfir Bibas from Nir Oz. "He and his family were kidnapped to Gaza. He is exactly the age of my youngest grandson and I ask - who plays with him, who takes care of him among these human animals, who takes care of a baby who is still crawling? This question keeps nagging at me and I say - we have a supreme duty to return Kfir and all the abductees home - children, women, old people. We must return them all home."

The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported that the US is working on an agreement that includes three clauses: a temporary cease-fire, an exchange of prisoners, and humanitarian aid. According to the newspaper, the American mediation includes the introduction of 7,000 trucks of humanitarian aid and fuel to all areas of the Gaza Strip, and restarting all hospitals during the temporary cease-fire - which will last between three days and five days.