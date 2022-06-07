Israel's coalition mulls ousting members after nay vote on West Bank bill

, the coalition decided on Tuesday to apply pressure on the members who voted against it to resign from the Knesset.

Following Ra’am MK Mazen Ghanaim and Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi's vote against the crucial legislation, the coalition marked them as risks that must be neutralized ahead of the next vote.

Similar moves are made around MK Ghanaim, who is interested in becoming the mayor of the Arab city Sakhnin, and therefore in his case, he might cave to the pressure.

