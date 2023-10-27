United Hatzalah's Eli Beer travels to US to give first-hand account of Hamas massacre

He will meet Republican Jewish leaders as part of a cross country outreach campaign ahead of US Senate vote on Israel emergency aid package

Ynetnews|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
United States
Gaza war
Eli Beer
United Hatzalah
Republican Jewish Coalition
Hamas surprise attack
The founder and president of United Hatzalah, Eli Beer, met US President Joe Biden when he visited Israel last week, and brought the president to tears by sharing his personal descriptions of the atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7. On Thursday, he landed in the United State, where he will talk about the Israel-Hamas war in a cross-country outreach campaign.
< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
Beer’s goal is to share his first-hand account of the horrifying acts that took place during Hamas’ brutal massacre of Israelis - Jewish, Muslim and Christian alike - on October 7th. As a first responder who went to treat people following the attacks on Gaza border communities, Beer, together with his fellow responders from United Hatzalah bore witness to the worst atrocities that have ever taken place in Israel’s history.
3 View gallery
A volunteer ambulance shift taking cover from rocket fire in SderotA volunteer ambulance shift taking cover from rocket fire in Sderot
United Hatzalah ambulance volunteers take cover from rocket fire in Sderot
(Photo: Oren Levi, United Hatzalah)
As part of the outreach campaign, and after receiving an invitation to share his story from the Jewish Republican Coalition CEO Matthew Brooks, Beer will speak on the central stage of the Republican Jewish Coalition event, addressing the Republican Party’s leadership head-on.
Hundreds of US lawmakers and thought leaders, including former US President Donald Trump, are expected to be in attendance and Beer will have the chance to speak for the more than 1,400 dead and share the horrific and tragic testimonies of their murders at the hands of brutal terrorists. These vivid testimonies and stories can only be internalized by hearing someone who witnessed their aftermath. Beer will also share testimonies of some of the more than 4,800 people who were injured in the attack, and the first responders who treated them.
3 View gallery
United Hatzalah volunteers after working with IDF medical team to medevac a patient from the Gaza peripheryUnited Hatzalah volunteers after working with IDF medical team to medevac a patient from the Gaza periphery
United Hatzalah volunteers after working with IDF medical team to medevac a patient from the Gaza periphery
(Photo: Oren Levi, United Hatzalah)
During the visit, Beer will share recordings, photos and videos from the scene of the attacks, providing a vivid account of the massacre that took place on the darkest Saturday morning in Israel’s history. Beer’s address comes ahead of a consequential Senate vote on an emergency aid package for Israel following Biden’s decision to back Israel’s war efforts.

3 View gallery
Eli Beer Eli Beer
Eli Beer
(Photo: Oren Levi, United Hatzalah)
“From the beginning of the attack, thousands of United Hatzalah volunteers risked their lives going into the line of fire to save Israeli civilians and soldiers,” said Beer upon his arrival in the US. “We are now witnessing attempts by the Hamas propaganda machine to deny and minimize the magnitude of these massacres to improve its international standing during the war, and it is our obligation, as those who bore witness to these barbaric acts, to garner unwavering support for Israel from US decision-makers. I told some of these stories to the president, and now I am going to tell them to members of the Republican leadership. This issue is not one that is a political issue, it is a human issue, and everyone, on all sides of the political spectrum, in every country, needs to stand up to the perpetrators of these vile acts and say in a loud and clear voice, no more.”
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""