United Hatzalah's Eli Beer travels to US to give first-hand account of Hamas massacre

The founder and president of United Hatzalah, Eli Beer, met US President Joe Biden when he visited Israel last week, and brought the president to tears by sharing his personal descriptions of the atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7. On Thursday, he landed in the United State, where he will talk about the Israel-Hamas war in a cross-country outreach campaign.

< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

Beer’s goal is to share his first-hand account of the horrifying acts that took place during Hamas’ brutal massacre of Israelis - Jewish, Muslim and Christian alike - on October 7th. As a first responder who went to treat people following the attacks on Gaza border communities, Beer, together with his fellow responders from United Hatzalah bore witness to the worst atrocities that have ever taken place in Israel’s history.

3 View gallery United Hatzalah ambulance volunteers take cover from rocket fire in Sderot ( Photo: Oren Levi, United Hatzalah )

As part of the outreach campaign, and after receiving an invitation to share his story from the Jewish Republican Coalition CEO Matthew Brooks, Beer will speak on the central stage of the Republican Jewish Coalition event, addressing the Republican Party’s leadership head-on.

Hundreds of US lawmakers and thought leaders, including former US President Donald Trump, are expected to be in attendance and Beer will have the chance to speak for the more than 1,400 dead and share the horrific and tragic testimonies of their murders at the hands of brutal terrorists. These vivid testimonies and stories can only be internalized by hearing someone who witnessed their aftermath. Beer will also share testimonies of some of the more than 4,800 people who were injured in the attack, and the first responders who treated them.

3 View gallery United Hatzalah volunteers after working with IDF medical team to medevac a patient from the Gaza periphery ( Photo: Oren Levi, United Hatzalah )

During the visit, Beer will share recordings, photos and videos from the scene of the attacks, providing a vivid account of the massacre that took place on the darkest Saturday morning in Israel’s history. Beer’s address comes ahead of a consequential Senate vote on an emergency aid package for Israel following Biden’s decision to back Israel’s war efforts.





3 View gallery Eli Beer ( Photo: Oren Levi, United Hatzalah )