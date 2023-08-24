Israeli national killed in paragliding accident in Switzerland

Avrohom Moshe Rabinowitz, an ultra-Orthodox man residing in Manchester, found lifeless hours after performing a parachute jump in the Swiss Alps

Itamar Eichner|
A young haredi man has been killed in a tragic paragliding accident in the Swiss Alps. The dead man named as Avrohom Moshe Rabinowitz, 30, of Manchester, recently became a father to a newborn son.
He was the grandson of Rabbi Bezalel Simcha Rabinowicz, known as the Lugano Biala Rebbe, who serves as the senior rabbi of the European Board of Torah Scholars. The accident occurred just days before his sister's upcoming wedding. Following the accident report, local authorities conducted an extensive search that lasted several hours until they ultimately located his body.
ישראל אברהם משה רבינוביץישראל אברהם משה רבינוביץ
Avrohom Moshe Rabinowitz was married and the father of a newborn son
The Israeli native moved to Manchester after studying at the Kamenetz Yeshiva in Jerusalem and is survived by his wife and infant son.
The Israeli consul in the Swiss city of Bern has been in constant contact with his family to provide support.
