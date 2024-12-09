Syria, Gaza and Lebanon on the agenda: Biden's senior advisor will arrive in Israel

Jake Sullivan, the national security advisor to outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden, is scheduled to arrive in Israel on Thursday. The political-security cabinet is expected to convene on that day. Sullivan, one of the senior advisors in the Biden administration, will discuss with his Israeli colleagues the cease- fire in Lebanon , the dramatic developments in Syria, and also the talks for a hostage deal in the Gaza Strip .

As part of his visit, Sullivan will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, and is also expected to discuss various issues with Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Council Chairman Tzachi Hanegbi.

Reuters reported earlier Monday that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's designated Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, said he "hopes the hostages will be released before the president's inauguration." Trump has threatened that if Hamas does not release the hostages by his inauguration on January 20, there will be "all Hell to pay in the Middle East." Witkoff added that he is "praying for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza."

2 View gallery ake Sullivan, the national security advisor to outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden, is scheduled to arrive in Israel on Thursday ( Photo: Saul Loeb / AFP )





Suillivan's visit will also deal with developments in Syria. The Israeli Air Force attacked dozens of targets across the country overnight in numerous waves of attacks, targeting various weapons depots, so that they would not pose a threat to Israel in the future. A day after the fall of the Assad regime, the IDF recognizes that Iran is cutting off weapons and smuggling operatives out of Syria, so that they can survive.

At the same time, the IDF is attacking and preventing the transfer of weapons from Syria to Lebanon. On Monday, the IDF deployed additional forces with artillery and tanks in the Golan and the buffer zone, as well as in Syrian-controlled points near the border. Syrian army posts have been abandoned in the Syrian Golan, and the IDF is monitoring the weapons remaining in them. The IDF is also detecting initial movements of Russian forces and their resources in Syria. Assad's loyalists are left with a last enclave of the Alawite community in Little Syria near the coast, between Tartus and Latakia.

The chairman of the National Unity party, Benny Gantz, said at his faction's meeting in the Knesset in light of the latest developments in the region: "The IDF did well and it is good that the political echelon approved seizing the controlling positions in the Syrian Golan and operating against the significant weapons facilities. For years, we have operated against weapons shipments and we have operated against Iranian entrenchment. Now we understand how critical this was. We must now set the rules of the game: No Iranian shipment will cross into Syria; No Iranian foothold will be accepted on our border; And no threat will be built near our cities."

"We must not stop, in the face of anyone who threatens us," Gantz added. "The Houthis must suffer a fatal, continuous and severe blow that will stop their attacks - the port of Hodeidah should only be the Beginning. And if it is not enough to hit Yemen - we must respond directly to Iran. We must weaken Hezbollah's influence on Lebanon, and connect it to the axis of moderate countries. And we must look not only north but mainly far east toward Iran. Iran is more dangerous now. A nuclear breakthrough as a response to developments is a realistic option. Therefore, we must prepare for dramatic and rapid actions."

Opposition leader Knesset member Yair Lapid said at a Yesh Atid faction meeting: "Israel did the right thing when it took action on the Syrian Hermon. The change of government and the instability in Syria de facto nullify the 1974 separation agreement. The international community cannot have any objection to this step. It is proportionate and it is binding. Israel did and is doing the right thing when it continues to act against the weapons stockpiles in Syria, emphasizing chemical weapons and air defense systems."

2 View gallery IDF attack in Syria ( Photo: Jalaa Marey / AFP )

Lapid added: "On the political level, Israel acted exactly the opposite. Prime Minister Netanyahu's conduct was irresponsible, dangerous and also devoid of any political logic. There is no reason that less than 24 hours after the fall of Damascus, the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense would stand on the Syrian border and say that Assad fell thanks to our actions. The last thing the rebels in Syria need or want is for them to say that they came to power thanks to Israel. This is unnecessary arrogance, it leads them to react. Sooner or later they will try to prove to the Arab world that this is not true."

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar confirmed Monday morning that Israel attacked various targets in Syria, "so that they do not fall into the hands of extremist elements." In a briefing for foreign reporters at the Foreign Ministry, Sa'ar said: "What guides us is the security of the State of Israel and its citizens. Therefore, we attacked strategic weapons arrays, residual chemical weapons capabilities, long-range missiles and rockets - so that they do not fall into the hands of extremist elements."

The border crossing between Syria and Lebanon has been rendered unusable following an Israeli attack, according to a report in the official Syrian news agency SANA on Friday. According to another report in Lebanon, the attack in Al-Arida cut off the road connecting the two countries.

At the same time, IDF spokesman Brigadier General Daniel Hegary announced on Friday an "attack on the routes for smuggling weapons and terrorist infrastructure to Hezbollah, near the Syrian regime's border crossings between Syria and Lebanon." According to the announcement, the attack was part of the IDF's activity in recent weeks, aimed at damaging the capabilities of Hezbollah's Unit 4400, "responsible for transferring weapons used to carry out terrorist attacks against the Israeli home front and IDF forces."

Israeli paratroopers enter Syria ( Video: IDF spokesperson's unit )

Regarding the deal to release the hostages, Lishay Lavi Miran whose husband Omri has been held captive by Hamas for 430 days, on Monday morning addressed the Qatari report about progress in talks for a deal, and shared in a conversation with Ynet that "I have not received an update on the list." Israel denied the report, and the Hostage Affairs Directorate in the Prime Minister's Office , headed by Brigadier General (res.) Gal Hirsch, stated that "the publications are incorrect." Lavi-Miran also participated in a meeting of families of hostages with Netanyahu, and said: "I did not come out optimistic, but I wish I had been deceived."