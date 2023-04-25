Families feud over Ben-Gvir Memorial Day speech





Be'er Sheva military cemetery

Violence broke out in some military cemeteries on Tuesday as Memorial Ceremonies were underway.

Despite calls for ministers and coalition members of Knesset to stay away from the somber day out of respect for the families of fallen soldiers who oppose the government's judicial overhaul legislation and policies, some insisted on their participation.

3 View gallery Fighting at the Memorial Day service ( Photo: AFP )

In Be'er Sheva, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was greeted by calls to go home, when he arrived. He said the families were allowed to express their opinions and that the day of commemoration belonged to all Israelis.

Families feuded among themselves while the minister spoke. Some began singing to drown the sound of his speech and were attacked by others who called them garbage and "we will not back down," alluding to their support of the coalition's intentions to change the judicial system.

Others held signs decrying the minister – who had never himself – served in the military and was an extremist right-wing activist who supported Jewish terrorists. A number of families visited the graves of their loved ones earlier in the day to avoid being present when Ben-Gvir arrived.

The fighting continued after Ben-Gvir left. "I was appalled, one man said. I was not part of the altercations, but his supporters clapped when he spoke. Who claps in a Memorial Day ceremony?" he asked. "I hope I never witness such behavior again. When he was just present and silent, all was well. I think he enjoyed it. He should have just kept quiet," he said.

3 View gallery Itamar Ben Gvir ( Photo: Meir Ben Haim )

In Rehovot, Shas Health and Interior Minister Moshe Arbel was greeted with calls to leave.

"You are not wanted here," family members called out to him. They sang Israel's national anthem before Arbel entered the cemetery.

Arbel said he hoped even at times of extreme disputes, there could be reflection over what units Israelis.

"Since the establishment of the state, we are a small nation fighting for its defense and preservation. our arguments are those of a family and I hope better days of unity and reconciliation are ahead," he said.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev was heckled during her speech at the Holon military cemetery as others called for more respect for the solemn occasion.

In the Druze village of Isfiya Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel was blocked from even entering the military cemetery. The Druze community has in the opinion of many of its leaders, been marginalized by the Likud party. Gamliel was told publicly that she was not welcome ahead of time.

3 View gallery Minister Gila Gamliel blocked from a Memorial Day ceremony at Isfiya ( Photo: Nahum Segal )

A gesture made by Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis, at the Netanya cemetery was applauded by families. He stepped aside and allowed a member of a bereaved family to speak in his place.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at the national ceremony at Mt. Herzl proceeded with no interruption. He again appealed for unity. "This year more than ever, we must remember we are all brothers. Jews, Druze, Muslims, Bedouins, Circassians, all brothers in arms," he said.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was also allowed to speak without interruption at the main Tel Aviv military cemetery.