Families of the fallen in Be'er Sheva brace for Ben-Gvir's arrival on Memorial Day

The military cemetery at Beer Sheva was full of families of fallen soldiers on Tuesday, some, who decided to come early so as to avoid the participation of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir who is due to attend the Memorial Day ceremony later in the morning.

2 View gallery Be'er Sheva military cemetery ( Photo: Ilana Curiel )

Security there was tight amid concerns that the minister's visit would be met by protests although the families were not subjected to security checks.

David Mizrahi, whose brother Roni who was killed in the first Lebanon War and was buried there, said he was mostly sad on this day. "My stomach is churning," he said. What is happening is bad and should not happen. This is poking a finger in our eyes with intent. That is why we came early and will leave early. Let him speak to the stones. That is all he is worthy of. This is our protest," he said.

"You cannot call everyone traitors and anarchists and on this day be a nice guy," another relative said. "There could have been different solutions. He could have refrained from making a speech," he said.

2 View gallery Itamar Ben-Gvir ( Photo: Rafi Kotz )

Arye, whose son Rami is also buried in the cemetery said there must be no politics involved. "Honor the soldiers and my son who gave his life. These are the dead, they are our soldiers. I have given to the country my entire life. I just want peace and do not care about politics. This just increases the pain," he said.

Smadar who lost her sister to war 48 years ago said she preferred not to speak about politics. " This is a sad day that takes up back to when we were told about my sister's death. I want to wrap myself in my pain and not this noise. We will leave before it," she says.

Ben-Gvir who is a far-right extremist and had not served in the military was condemned by many for his insistence to speak at the Memorial Day ceremony.