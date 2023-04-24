Masa honors IDF fallen soldiers, Jewish terror victims in live broadcast

Terror in Israel knows no nationality, and many of the Jewish victims of terror attacks in Israel were born in other countries including France, the U.S., Russia, Ukraine, and Argentina. The same is true of the Israeli soldiers originally from countries around the world who have been killed protecting the state and its people.
At the same time, Israelis have watched in horror as Jews are killed in attacks in their home countries. These mutual tragedies have created a strong connection between the people of Israel and Jews in the Diaspora.
Hundreds of thousands of Jews from around the world will share that connection on Monday evening in a Yom HaZikaron (Memorial Day) ceremony live-streamed from Yad L'Shiryon in Latrun in central Israel. "Forever Connected" is the 15th annual ceremony to honor Jewish victims of terror and the fallen Israeli soldiers hosted by Masa Israel Journey.
The ceremony, held in English and translated to Spanish, French and Russian, will take place in the presence of about 7,000 people, including Jewish leaders such as Mark Wilf, chairman of the Board of Governors of the Jewish Agency for Israel; Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America; and Steven Lowy, chairman of the World Board of Trustees of Keren Hayesod-United Israel Appeal, as well as Masa Fellows and alumni, board members, Jewish Federation delegates, bereaved families, and community members. It also will be attended by New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, minority leader of the U.S House of Representatives, and 12 members of the House of Representatives, who will lay one of nine wreaths in memory of the fallen.
During the ceremony, the stories of six terror victims and fallen soldiers will be told, including that of Joyce Fienberg, who was killed in the attack on the Tree of Life synagogue in 2018, and those killed in Israel who were born in France, Russia, Ukraine, Argentina, and the United States.
"The shared fate between world Jewry and the State of Israel is molded by the spirit of dedication of those who gave their lives in Israel's wars and also by the terrible sacrifice of the victims of terrorism and antisemitism around the world," according to Doron Almog, chairman of the Executive of the Jewish Agency for Israel. "The State of Israel was founded and built thanks to this partnership, thanks to the devotion and unconditional love. This is our commitment – to continue together, to remember what unites us, to bring hearts together and magnify love."