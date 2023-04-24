Masa honors IDF fallen soldiers, Jewish terror victims in live broadcast

Terror in Israel knows no nationality, and many of the Jewish victims of terror attacks in Israel were born in other countries including France, the U.S., Russia, Ukraine, and Argentina. The same is true of the Israeli soldiers originally from countries around the world who have been killed protecting the state and its people.

Terror in Israel knows no nationality, and many of the Jewish victims of terror attacks in Israel were born in other countries including France, the U.S., Russia, Ukraine, and Argentina. The same is true of the Israeli soldiers originally from countries around the world who have been killed protecting the state and its people.

Terror in Israel knows no nationality, and many of the Jewish victims of terror attacks in Israel were born in other countries including France, the U.S., Russia, Ukraine, and Argentina. The same is true of the Israeli soldiers originally from countries around the world who have been killed protecting the state and its people.

At the same time, Israelis have watched in horror as Jews are killed in attacks in their home countries. These mutual tragedies have created a strong connection between the people of Israel and Jews in the Diaspora.

At the same time, Israelis have watched in horror as Jews are killed in attacks in their home countries. These mutual tragedies have created a strong connection between the people of Israel and Jews in the Diaspora.

At the same time, Israelis have watched in horror as Jews are killed in attacks in their home countries. These mutual tragedies have created a strong connection between the people of Israel and Jews in the Diaspora.

Hundreds of thousands of Jews from around the world will share that connection on Monday evening in a Yom HaZikaron (Memorial Day) ceremony live-streamed from Yad L'Shiryon in Latrun in central Israel. "Forever Connected" is the 15th annual ceremony to honor Jewish victims of terror and the fallen Israeli soldiers hosted by Masa Israel Journey.

Hundreds of thousands of Jews from around the world will share that connection on Monday evening in a Yom HaZikaron (Memorial Day) ceremony live-streamed from Yad L'Shiryon in Latrun in central Israel. "Forever Connected" is the 15th annual ceremony to honor Jewish victims of terror and the fallen Israeli soldiers hosted by Masa Israel Journey.

Hundreds of thousands of Jews from around the world will share that connection on Monday evening in a Yom HaZikaron (Memorial Day) ceremony live-streamed from Yad L'Shiryon in Latrun in central Israel. "Forever Connected" is the 15th annual ceremony to honor Jewish victims of terror and the fallen Israeli soldiers hosted by Masa Israel Journey.