Jewish institutions in Squirrel Hill vandalized with antisemitic graffiti

Two Jewish institutions and the homes of several Jewish families were attacked with antisemitic graffiti in the Squirrel Hill suburb of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where 11 Jews were killed six years ago in an attack on a synagogue where Shabbat morning services were taking place, the deadliest attack ever on Jews in the United States.

The graffiti, including the symbol of the terror group Hamas, were spray painted on the Chabad of Squirrel Hill and on a sign for the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh on Monday night, according to local reports.

2 View gallery Vandalized sign of Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh ( Photo: Senator Bob Casey/Facebook )

Lawn signs at private residents also reportedly were defaced with graffiti as well, according to reports.

Among the graffiti was the inverted red triangle, a symbol of the Hamas terror group. Other graffiti accused the Jewish community of 'funding genocide'.

The Jewish Federation, in a statement, called the attacks "despicable" and noted the rise of antisemitic incidents following the Hamas massacre in southern Israel on October 7.

"These are clear acts of antisemitic hate and intimidation targeted toward Jewish institutions and houses of worship," the statement said. "For a Jewish community still healing from the worst antisemitic attack in U.S. history in 2018 and now retraumatized by the worst single act of terrorism against Jews since the Holocaust, these acts of vandalism are particularly despicable. Vandalism targeting Jews is criminal hate speech, pure and simple. We condemn hate speech of any form, which has no place anywhere in Pittsburgh."

2 View gallery A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life synagogue in the aftermath of a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh in 2018 ( Photo: AP )

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said in a statement posted on the X platform that Jews in Squirrel Hill "should not need to wake up to antisemitic graffiti in their neighborhood."

Squirrel Hill Mayor Ed Gainey called on citizens to "Come together, learn, and get together with one another, and build a city that is safe and thriving for everybody, where hate is not tolerated, where antisemitic behavior is not tolerated, but love and understanding and tolerance is."

Police in Pittsburgh do not have any suspects in the vandalism attacks, and are investigating whether the incidents are related. They are working with the FBI, the police told local news outlets.