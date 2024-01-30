UK mulls recognition of Palestinian State, Cameron says

Palestinians must have "a political horizon so that they can see that there is going to be irreversible progress to a two-state solution,” Cameron said in a speech on Monday.

“We should be starting to set out what a Palestinian state would look like – what it would comprise, how it would work,” he said.

