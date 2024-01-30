UK mulls recognition of Palestinian State, Cameron says

British foreign secretary says move discussed with allies could make diplomatic process to end Israel-Palestinian conflict irreversible giving Palestinians a political horizon

Ynet|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
two-state solution
Palestinian State
Alexandra Lukash
David Cameron
Britain would consider recognizing a Palestinian State, Foreign Secretary David Cameron said, to create an irreversible diplomatic push to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
Palestinians must have "a political horizon so that they can see that there is going to be irreversible progress to a two-state solution,” Cameron said in a speech on Monday.
2 View gallery
בנימין נתניהו ודייוויד קמרוןבנימין נתניהו ודייוויד קמרון
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(Photo: GPO)
“We should be starting to set out what a Palestinian state would look like – what it would comprise, how it would work,” he said.
2 View gallery
לחימת צה"ל ברצועת עזהלחימת צה"ל ברצועת עזה
Israeli troops operating in Gaza
(Photo: IDF)
“As that happens, we, with allies, will look at the issue of recognizing a Palestinian state, including at the United Nations. This could be one of the things that helps to make this process irreversible,” he said but added that it would happen when the time was right.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""