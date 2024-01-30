UK mulls recognition of Palestinian State, Cameron says

Britain would consider recognizing a Palestinian State, Foreign Secretary David Cameron said, to create an irreversible diplomatic push to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Read more:
Palestinians must have "a political horizon so that they can see that there is going to be irreversible progress to a two-state solution,” Cameron said in a speech on Monday.
“We should be starting to set out what a Palestinian state would look like – what it would comprise, how it would work,” he said.
“As that happens, we, with allies, will look at the issue of recognizing a Palestinian state, including at the United Nations. This could be one of the things that helps to make this process irreversible,” he said but added that it would happen when the time was right.