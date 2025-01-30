Major Kyiv mall reopens following destruction from Russian attack 3 years ago

This was one of the deadliest Russian attacks against Ukraine at the beginning of the war. A Russian missile struck the Retroville shopping mall, one of the largest shopping centers in Kyiv, obliterating it. Eight were killed, and many were injured. Yedioth Ahronoth correspondent Ronen Bergman, together with photographer Ziv Koren, were among the first to arrive at the scene at the time of the attack. They documented immense destruction, with the entire commercial center turned into "ashes and dust."

2 View gallery Retroville mall in Kyiv ( Photo: Edward Doks )

This week, we returned to the mall, which has unwillingly become one of the symbols of Ukraine's fight for independence. Nothing in the massive shopping center – featuring 3,000 parking spaces and offering a range of international brands like H&M, McDonald’s, Timberland, and Samsung – hints at the tragedy that occurred there three years ago. Customers stroll around with shopping bags, and the restaurants and cafes are full. Retroville is also a favorite spot for the Israeli community in Ukraine's capital due to its affordable prices and ample parking.

The mall's CEO, Renata Jakubcioniene, is among those responsible for the rapid reconstruction of the shopping center. At a time when Israel is also facing the damages of war, it is fascinating to hear how Ukraine is trying to recover and return to a normal life of commerce and economy. \

"The mall was rebuilt and partially reopened within four months," says the CEO. "We managed to do this thanks to a strong team and quick solutions. We created a strategy to reopen the mall in phases." Perhaps due to its symbolic significance, foot traffic in the mall has increased by 25% compared to pre-war levels. "Retroville attracts about one million visitors a month. Almost all the tenants who were affected decided to reopen."

2 View gallery Before the rebuilding ( Photo: Ziv Koren )

Did you receive assistance from insurance companies, Kyiv municipality, or donors? "We received a lot of attention and sympathy from the authorities and the media, but there was no real financial support. The reconstruction work was carried out entirely from our internal resources. There was also a desire here to show that we are stronger than the enemy's attacks. This gave us the strength to reopen faster."

"A short time after the attack, I arrived at the site and saw that they had struck the center of the mall," recounts Vlada Molchanova, founder of the Lithuanian group Stolitsa, which owns Retroville. "We made the decision not to give up and to reopen. This is symbolic not only for Ukraine itself but also for many people who have faced hardships because of the war. The message is: don’t give up."