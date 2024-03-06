Gaza clans fear Hamas reprisals as post-war uncertainty lingers

The aftermath of war leaves Gaza's population grappling with uncertainties, including fears of displacement and division over governance of the Palestinian enclave. While some residents lean toward Israeli governance, concerned that Hamas' continued control could exacerbate chaos, the community remains deeply troubled by their post-war reality.

3 View gallery Gaza clans establish defensive alliances to protect themselves from gunmen ( Photo: AFP )

Gazan families establish defensive alliances to protect themselves from gunmen, including Hamas. Gazan sources reported that some Palestinian families cooperate with the IDF to ensure they receive humanitarian aid and protect their property from robbers and looters.

Recent media reports indicate that Israel has been engaging in discussions with clan leaders in Gaza, proposing that they assume administrative responsibilities and manage aid distribution to the population. However, many of these leaders have denied any affiliations with Israel.

Arab media sources reveal that only a select few leaders were open to considering the IDF's proposal for aid management. Among them, two prominent clans have acknowledged some level of contact with Israeli authorities.

3 View gallery Lawlessness thrives in Gaza ruins ( Photo: AFP )

"We are not willing to cooperate with the occupation on any issue," said a member of one of the clans. Another clan member, who did not deny that his family had contact with the IDF, was concerned about potential Hamas reprisals against families accused of collaborating with Israel. "Some families are worried that the cease-fire will allow Hamas to settle scores with them."

A Hamas police officer said that the police force is not waiting for relief to stop what he described as lawlessness. "We have regained control over most areas in northern Gaza," he explained. "We don't have police forces to carry out arrests and we can't patrol in uniforms, so we switched to working in plainclothes, with the same work structure as before the war."

3 View gallery Gazans fear the day after the war, unsure who will govern Gaza ( Photo: AFP )

The senior police official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the issue, continued, "We will stop lawlessness, ensure that criminals do not escape justice and enforce the law against anyone who violates it. Breaking the law during wartime is a more serious offense than breaking the law in peacetime."

On Monday, Palestinian clan leaders published a statement rejecting Israel's plan to establish a civilian government in the Strip, reaffirming their loyalty to "the legitimate political leadership" represented by Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

The coordinator of clan affairs, Mohammed Mahmoud Abu Qaida, emphasized that Gaza is an integral part of the future Palestinian state and condemned statements aimed at "sowing confusion within the Palestinian people."

