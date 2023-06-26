Approaching 100 countries: Fiji will open an embassy in Israel

In recent years, relations between Israel and Fiji - an island country with 950,000 inhabitants located in the Pacific Ocean, east of Australia - have deepened, and led to the strengthening of ties in the field of agriculture, and in the positive voting pattern of Fiji, which is defined as a parliamentary democracy, on the topic of Israel in the international arena. The official announcement stated that the decision was made with broad political support and is a continuation of Fiji's good relationship with Israel in the fields of peacekeeping, security and agriculture.