West Bank Palestinian village rampaged by settlers, is 90% American

Ziad Suliman was born in the village and moved to the U.S. when he was 15. He is an American citizen and spends his holiday in Turmus Ayya. "We arrived a couple of days ago for our vacation with the kids and were surprised by events. All these houses here belong to Americans but have zero protection," he said. "The U.S defends all of its citizens around the world but here there is none," he said adding that his 20-year-old daughter is afraid and does not want to be here. "This is her first experience here," he said.