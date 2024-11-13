Expert: Israel cannot claim victory over Hezbollah

Israel cannot and should not claim victory over Hezbollah, according to an expert from Israel’s North.

“Until we bring our people back to the north, our kids back to school, safely back to normal life here in the North, until then, while Hezbollah is shooting rockets, we cannot claim victory,” said Avraham Levine of the Alma Research and Education Center.

He added, “We have eliminated many of the command, but we still haven’t beaten Hezbollah.”

IS CEASEFIRE WITHIN REACH?

Levine also cautioned that Israel should distinguish between Lebanon and Hezbollah. He explained that while Lebanon is ready for a ceasefire, it is unclear if Hezbollah will agree to such an arrangement.

“I do not see that happening, but a de facto agreement with Hezbollah might be on its way,” Levine said.