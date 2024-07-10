Israel offers to take in children with cancer from bombed Ukrainian hospital

Israel has informed Ukraine that it is prepared to receive Ukrainian children with cancer who were left homeless after the Okhmatdyt Hospital in Kyiv, where they were being treated, was bombed on Tuesday by Russia. Israel is now awaiting a response from Ukraine. If the children do come to Israel, they will be admitted to the Sheba Medical Center.

"The embassy has a long history of cooperation with the affected hospital," Brodsky said on wednesday. "At the beginning of the war, several children with oncological diseases who were hospitalized there were evacuated to Israel for treatment. I thank the Sheba Medical Center for its willingness to help. Israel has a reputation as a country with a big heart, and we are doing everything to maintain that reputation."

The world reacted with shock to the scenes of numerous sick children injured Tuesday by a Russian missile strike on Kyiv's largest children's hospital. In a widespread Russian attack on various cities in Ukraine, more than 40 people were killed, at least 20 of them in Kyiv. Many of them were killed in the missile strike on the hospital.

