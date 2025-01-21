Executive orders galore: Trump's first day back is already raising eyebrows

Donald Trump wasted no time on his first day back, signing more than 200 executive orders, sparking immediate controversy. His actions focused on fighting illegal immigration, declaring a "national emergency" at the southern border to block unlawful entries and deport "millions of foreign criminals." Trump also suspended the CPB One app, which had legalized asylum requests for nearly a million migrants, leaving thousands stranded at the Mexican border. For many, this app was the only legal way to seek asylum.

Migrants like Margelis, a Venezuelan mother, pleaded for compassion: "Have compassion and let us cross." Others, like Maria, an Ecuadorian fleeing cartel violence, and Imane, a Cuban migrant, shared similar despair. Critics warned that Trump’s mass deportation plans could tear families apart, hurt businesses and cost taxpayers billions.

With Maria, for example, violence of drug cartels forced her family to flee Ecuador. On Trump’s inauguration day, the family was supposed to enter the United States, but they are now stuck in Mexico. "I am not asking for anything from the world, only from God: Please let us in," she said, crying.

Trump also proposed ending birthright citizenship, limiting it to children of permanent residents – a move likely to face legal challenges for violating the U.S. Constitution. Additionally, he suspended the U.S. refugee program indefinitely, canceling resettlement for 1,660 Afghans, including unaccompanied minors and relatives of U.S. service members, many of whom fear Taliban retaliation for aiding the U.S.

Another polarizing decision was Trump’s pardon of 1,500 people involved in the January 6 Capitol riots. He called them "hostages" who were treated unfairly, granting full pardons to non-violent offenders and commuting sentences for far-right group members. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer criticized the move as a blow to democracy.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Justice, 1,583 were prosecuted for offenses related to the Capitol breach. Over 600 were charged with assaulting police officers or resisting law enforcement, including 175 accused of using weapons or causing serious harm to officers. Trump decided to grant full pardons to those who participated in breaching and illegally entering the Capitol but were not charged with violent crimes, and to commute the sentences of those convicted of assaulting police officers. This decision reduced the sentences of 14 members of far-right groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, who had been sentenced to long prison terms. However, their convictions still stand.

Trump also announced plans to fire over 1,000 Biden-era appointees, including Mark Milley, a vocal Trump critic, and Brian Hook, a key figure in his first-term Iran sanctions. Trump dismissed them with his famous Apprentice catchphrase, "YOU’RE FIRED!" In his inauguration speech, Trump proclaimed that "America’s Golden Age begins today," though critics argue his policies signal anything but.