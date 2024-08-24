Settlers attack two northern West Bank towns, Palestinian media reports

Reports and footage from the scene show that the Israelis threw stones, set fires, and damaged cars.

According to security officials, about 10 settlers arrived in the village of Massafer Yatta in southern Mount Hebron, attempted to enter homes, and clashed with residents.

