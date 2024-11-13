IDF reports 6 Golani soldiers killed in southern Lebanon combat, 5 named

The IDF reported that six Golani Brigade soldiers were killed Wednesday morning in a firefight with Hezbollah terrorists in a village in southern Lebanon. Another soldier was moderately wounded in the encounter.

Five of them were identified as Captain Itay Marcovich, 22, from Kokhav Ya'ir; Staff Sergeant Sraya Elbom, 21, from Mehola; Staff Sergeant Dror Hen, 20, from Gan Haim; Staff Sergeant Nir Gofer, 20, from Dimona; and Sergeant Shalev Itzhak Sagron, 21, from Sderot, all from the Golani Brigade's 51st Battalion. A sixth soldier has yet to be named.

2 View gallery Sergeant Shalev Itzhak Sagron, Staff Sergeant Sraya Elbom, Staff Sergeant Nir Gofer, Staff Sergeant Dror Hen and Captain Itay Marcovich ( Photo: IDF )

The unit entered the sector the previous night as part of the 36th Division's operation to conduct sweeps near the Lebanese border. An initial military probe indicates that at approximately 10 a.m., a detachment of Golani troops entered a building where terrorists had been lying in wait and opened fire at close range.

The IDF suspects the terrorists emerged from a concealed underground tunnel, avoiding prior Israeli airstrikes on the area. A fierce, close-quarters battle ensued, resulting in the elimination of at least one Hezbollah fighter, with clashes continuing for several hours until control was secured.

This operation followed a period of brief respite for many Israeli brigades operating in southern Lebanon, as reserve forces were partially withdrawn. However, with the government extending the war amid stalled political negotiations, Northern Command prepared additional operations.

2 View gallery IDF forces operating in southern Lebanon ( Photo: IDF )

Ynet military analyst Ron Ben-Yishai noted that, as in past phases of combat, Israeli forces faced heavy resistance upon penetrating deeply entrenched enemy defenses. He added that Hezbollah, having observed Israeli tactics and learned from public statements, fortified the area and positioned ambush teams in the village structures. The intense confrontation resulted in the loss of Israeli soldiers, though it led to a significant reduction in short-range rocket launches by Hezbollah as IDF forces advanced.

President Isaac Herzog paid tribute to the fallen soldiers, saying, “Along with the entire people of Israel, I received with deep sorrow and pain the news of the loss of six Golani fighters, heroes of Israel, who fell defending our homeland in combat with Hezbollah.”

He added, “They fight for us with courage, bravery and self-sacrifice for the protection of our people and land. Each one of them is a world unto himself, and behind every name is a family whose world has been shattered. I embrace the grieving families, alongside all families who have lost loved ones in this fierce battle and pray for the swift recovery of all those injured in body and soul.”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: