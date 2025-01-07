Hostage families in purgatory between hope and despair as negotiations drag along

Amid reports of a list of 34 hostages whom Hamas claims it is willing to release, tensions remain high among their families. Mossad Chief Dedi Barnea, who was scheduled to depart for Qatar on Monday for discussions, has yet to travel. Israel continues to await Hamas' response while professional teams in Doha carry on with negotiations.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Majed Al-Ansari, stated Monday that negotiations are ongoing "despite challenging conditions." He explained that "technical delegations are meeting regularly, and talks are progressing. However, it is impossible to determine a timeline for reaching an agreement regarding Gaza."

Meanwhile, senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan reiterated the organization’s position: "A cease-fire, IDF withdrawal, and Gaza’s reconstruction without Israeli conditions are necessary. We address the issue of prisoners in Israeli jails as one unified matter, without referencing specific factions or groups."

Barnea was expected to join U.S. officials and mediators in Doha but has yet to travel, which some interpret as a sign of difficulties in the talks. Sources familiar with the negotiations said Monday that "Barnea’s travel depends on sufficient progress. If he goes, it signals a decisive stage in the negotiations. Meanwhile, there is cautious optimism in Israel that talks are moving in the right direction."

However, others expressed skepticism. "Barnea's travel should not necessarily be seen as a measure of Israel's seriousness," a source said. He has traveled to Qatar before, merely to appease his superiors. A more significant indicator would be if CIA Director Bill Burns goes to Qatar, as he would not waste his time without tangible progress. The same gaps in the negotiations persist, particularly regarding IDF withdrawal and a return to the north, not just the names for the first phase of releases."

Families take legal action and protest against government inaction

Separately, 112 family members of hostages filed a groundbreaking petition with the Supreme Court, accusing the government of violating two Basic Laws by "abandoning their loved ones in Hamas tunnels in Gaza for 459 days." The petition, filed against the government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claims "the government has unlawfully abandoned the hostages for 459 days, violating their constitutional rights to life, bodily integrity and human dignity."

Petitioners emphasized that their appeal to the Supreme Court is made on behalf of the hostages, requesting urgent interim and conditional orders requiring the state to explain "why the Israeli government’s refusal to agree to a deal for the release of hostages held in Gaza by the Hamas terrorist organization does not unlawfully infringe on the constitutional right of the hostages to life, bodily integrity and human dignity. Consequently, the government must act to secure their release, including agreeing to a cease-fire and withdrawing from Gaza in exchange for the hostages’ freedom."

Kobi Ohel, the father of hostage Alon Ohel, expressed his efforts to remain optimistic. "I constantly focus on the positive, visualizing Alon with me. I want to believe the prime minister and the negotiation team are doing everything to achieve a comprehensive deal to bring everyone home," he said in an interview with Ynet. "I am confident the prime minister can reach a comprehensive agreement – I don’t understand why it needs to be done in phases."

Conversely, Simona Steinbrecher, the mother of hostage Doron Steinbrecher, expressed her skepticism. "I’m not optimistic about the negotiations," she said. "We’ve been in this situation many times before, and things always fell apart at the last moment. There’s nothing new in the list. They keep talking, but we need to get everyone out because the conditions are horrific. If the hostages all return in body bags, there’s no future for this country. Everyone must understand that if they or their children are taken hostage, they will receive no help."

During a cabinet meeting in Tel Aviv, hostage families protested, urging decision-makers not to "miss the historic opportunity to reach an agreement that guarantees the return of all the hostages." The families displayed a list of all 100 hostages at the protest site.

Ella Ben-Ami, the daughter of hostage Ohad Ben-Ami, stated, "On October 7, I lost my trust in the country. I lost my sense of security in my own home. The only thing that can restore my faith and safety is the return of all 100 hostages."

Sharon Calderon, the sister-in-law of hostage Ofer Calderon, shared the emotional toll, saying, "For 459 days, we’ve had no day or night. We’re all stuck in the same safe room as that cursed Saturday. We just want our loved ones home. We want everyone back now, in one phase. We’re not giving up on anyone—not the soldiers, the young people, the women, the fathers, no one."

Doron Zekzer, the adoptive father of hostage Idan Alexander, emphasized: "A true victory is 100 families reunited, closing the circle. One hundred families returning to life, breathing again, resuming normalcy, and starting their healing process. The cabinet’s only focus should be on how to bring them home. The real victory image is everyone back home."

Avivit Yahalomi, the sister of Hanan Yablonka, who was murdered on October 7 and whose body was returned from Gaza, shared her pain: "Hanan came back as a corpse from Hamas tunnels. He came back in a bag. We don’t want our hostages to return like this. We’re broken. We stand here crying out to bring them home—both the living and the dead for burial. We don’t want bags; we want them back in a deal. No family should have to receive a bag like we did. We will continue to cry out that every single hostage must come back home."

Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, addressed the negotiations, expressing optimism about the involvement of President-elect Donald Trump. "I believe the president-elect knows how to generate public opinion and apply pressure," he said. "The issue of the hostages is close to his heart. The incoming administration will back Israel, and we’ll receive more support from his government."

Danon also commented on footage of hostages in Hamas captivity recently released, saying: "The evidence is harrowing. We are sharing these details at the UN to highlight the hostages' suffering."

Former Defense Minister and IDF Chief of Staff Moshe "Bogie" Ya’alon criticized the government in an interview with Ynet, accusing it of being willing to "abandon the hostages" and refusing to release them, stating: "They don’t want to end the war."