Netanyahu: 'Day after war? Empty words as long as Hamas rules Gaza'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that talk of who would rule Gaza after the war was irrelevant as long as Hamas maintains military capabilities. "No entity would be willing to take upon himself the civil administration out of fear for his safety

2 View gallery Netanyahu and IDF Spokesperson Hagari ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit , AFP, Roy Avraham, Ltd )

"The elimination of Hamas is a necessary step to ensure that no entity threatens us in Gaza on 'the day after.' Netanyahu said in a video message. posted on his social media platforms. "About a hundred days ago, I authorized security forces to allow local Gazans who are not associated with Hamas, to take charge of the food distribution in Gaza. This attempt failed because Hamas threatened any civilians who were willing to step up and even targeted some of them to deter others," he said.

"In any case, there is no substitute for military victory," Netanyahu said in his post. "Attempts to bypass it for any reason are simply unrealistic. There is only one alternative to victory, defeat. Military and diplomatic defeat, national defeat. My government will not agree to that. We are evacuating civilians and fulfilling our commitment to their humanitarian needs. So far, close to half a million people have been evacuated from the combat zones in Rafah. The predicted humanitarian catastrophe did not come about, nor will it."

2 View gallery IDF operates in Rafah ( Photo: AFP )

On Tuesday, IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari was asked about the IDF returning to operate in areas it had already cleared to which he replied, "Regarding what will replace Hamas, there is no doubt that an alternative to Hamas creates pressure on Hamas, but this is a question for the political echelon," said Hagari.