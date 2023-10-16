'Code Code, we are at war': Female lookouts detected infiltration of Hamas terrorists and killed them

The IDF released on Sunday evening video of at least in which Hamas terrorists were eliminated as they tried to carry out the Oct. 7 'Black Sabbath' attacks, not long after the launch of the surprise attack by Hamas, thanks to lookouts from the Gaza Division. These women were the first to identify and warn of the approach of terrorists to Israeli territory, to call forces and activate remote firing using a sight-shooter system.

"Code Code - we are at war!" the lookouts radioed. The IDF spokesman emphasized Sunday evening that "the lookout acted and are still acting sharply, professionally and vigilantly in order to lead to the elimination of the Hamas terrorists, even when they were under attack themselves. Some 1,000 civilians were murdered and hundreds of soldiers and members of the security forces were also killed on Oct. 7.

1 View gallery תיFemale lookout soldiers thwart the forward march of Hamas terrorists ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's unit )

The officer of the southern brigade, Capt. D, said: "On Saturday morning, the lookouts of the southern brigade detected the approach of terrorists toward the territory of the country. We are deploying the forces throughout the sector and, at the same time, firing from a distance to disrupt the infiltration into the territory of the country. Even when they were in the middle of the exchange of fire, the dancers continued to man the camera until the last moment, until their cameras fell and all the forces jumped to the settlement line to protect the residents of the surrounding area. We are after difficult days and we will also have days ahead. We will continue to carry out the task sharply and vigilantly to thwart further incidents. We are ready for what is to come, and we will win."

The commander of the Border Guard, Brig, Gen. Eliad (Moati) Maor, praised the female lookouts: "This formation is the one who recognized the whole event unfolding. You were the first to recognize, to transmit the first reports, and thanks to this we saved many human lives even though we were hurt a lot. And when I say "That's why I'm shaking with excitement and pride at the way you worked, in what you did, in the way you helped the forces to destroy the enemy and the only thing that gave us the initial warning was what you gave in your reports. It's an array that worked excellently.

The female lookouts thwarted Hamas attempts to cross the border ( צילום: דובר צה"ל )





