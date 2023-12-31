U.S. says its forces sink Houthi small boats attacking vessel in Red Sea

In statement CENTCOM says choppers come under fire and respond in self defense after responding to distress call from container ship attacked by Iran-backed terrorists attempting to board it

The U.S. said its forces have engaged with Houthi rebels in the Red Sea after a container ship was attacked by rebels in small boats.
The incident was reported hours after the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said that its navy shot down two missiles fired from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen, targeting vessels sailing in the area.
2 View gallery
נושאת המטוסים האמריקנית אייזנהאואר בדרכה למזרח התיכוןנושאת המטוסים האמריקנית אייזנהאואר בדרכה למזרח התיכון
USS EISENHOWER
(Photo: Merissa Daley / US Department of Defense via Reutetrs )
" The container ship MAERSK HANGZHOU issued a second distress call in less than 24 hours reporting being under attack by four Iranian-backed Houthi small boats. The small boats, originating from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, fired crew served and small arms weapons at the MAERSK HANGZHOU," CENTCOM said in a statement adding that the Houthi terrorists came within 20 meters of the ship and attempted to board it.
" A contract embarked security team on the MAERSK HANZGHOU returned fire. U.S. helicopters from the USS EISENHOWER (CVN 69) and GRAVELY (DDG 107) responded to the distress call and in the process of issuing verbal calls to the small boats, the small boats fired upon the U.S. helicopters with crew served weapons and small arms. The U.S. Navy helicopters returned fire in self-defense, sinking three of the four small boats, and killing the crews. The fourth boat fled the area. There was no damage to U.S. personnel or equipment," the statement read.
2 View gallery
Houthi fighters open the door of the cockpit on the ship's deck in the Red Sea in this photo released November Houthi fighters open the door of the cockpit on the ship's deck in the Red Sea in this photo released November
Houthi fighters open the door of the cockpit on the ship's deck in the Red Sea in this photo released November
(Photo: Reuters )
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency also said it had received a report of an attack on a ship 60 nautical miles northwest of Yemen's port of Hodiedah in the Red Sea, by three small boats on its port side and shots were exchanged. All crew have been accounted for with no casualties, UKMTO said.
