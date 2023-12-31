U.S. says its forces sink Houthi small boats attacking vessel in Red Sea

The U.S. said its forces have engaged with Houthi rebels in the Red Sea after a container ship was attacked by rebels in small boats.

The U.S. said its forces have engaged with Houthi rebels in the Red Sea after a container ship was attacked by rebels in small boats.

The U.S. said its forces have engaged with Houthi rebels in the Red Sea after a container ship was attacked by rebels in small boats.

The incident was reported hours after the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said that its navy shot down two missiles fired from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen, targeting vessels sailing in the area.

The incident was reported hours after the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said that its navy shot down two missiles fired from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen, targeting vessels sailing in the area.

The incident was reported hours after the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said that its navy shot down two missiles fired from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen, targeting vessels sailing in the area.

" The container ship MAERSK HANGZHOU issued a second distress call in less than 24 hours reporting being under attack by four Iranian-backed Houthi small boats. The small boats, originating from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, fired crew served and small arms weapons at the MAERSK HANGZHOU," CENTCOM said in a statement adding that the Houthi terrorists came within 20 meters of the ship and attempted to board it.

" The container ship MAERSK HANGZHOU issued a second distress call in less than 24 hours reporting being under attack by four Iranian-backed Houthi small boats. The small boats, originating from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, fired crew served and small arms weapons at the MAERSK HANGZHOU," CENTCOM said in a statement adding that the Houthi terrorists came within 20 meters of the ship and attempted to board it.

" The container ship MAERSK HANGZHOU issued a second distress call in less than 24 hours reporting being under attack by four Iranian-backed Houthi small boats. The small boats, originating from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, fired crew served and small arms weapons at the MAERSK HANGZHOU," CENTCOM said in a statement adding that the Houthi terrorists came within 20 meters of the ship and attempted to board it.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >> More stories: US, France officials to arrive in Israel and Lebanon to prevent northern escalation Netanyahu says war will continue for many more months Israel says Hamas steals Gaza humanitarian aid, accuses UNRWA of cover-up