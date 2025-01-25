Israel demands UNRWA’s removal from Jerusalem within days

As the freshly-minted law banning the United Nations Palestinian relief agency UNRWA goes into effect, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon informed UN Secretary-General António Guterres Friday night that the agency must cease all activities in Jerusalem by Thursday, January 30, as mandated by the new legislation, and vacate all buildings from which it operates.

The proposed legislation, which passed with an overwhelming majority in the Knesset with 92 votes in favor and 10 against, was introduced following suspicions that some UNRWA operatives in Gaza were involved in the October 7 massacres.

Under the new law, UNRWA will no longer be allowed to operate any offices, provide any services or conduct any activities—directly or otherwise—within Israel’s sovereign territory. This effectively ends UNRWA’s operations in East Jerusalem, with its responsibilities and control transitioning to Israel.

“Hamas and other terrorist organizations infiltrated UNRWA long ago,” Danon said. “The secretary-general’s persistent and principled refusal to deny or even acknowledge the evidence provided by Israel regarding the organization’s lack of neutrality and involvement in terrorism has forced Israel to act responsibly toward its citizens, respond and end its cooperation with the organization.”

“These developments are a direct response to the severe security risks posed by the infiltration of Hamas and other terrorist organizations into UNRWA, as well as the agency’s refusal to address the serious and material concerns raised by Israel and correct the situation,” Danon emphasized in his letter. He argued that UNRWA has “irreversibly compromised its fundamental obligation of impartiality and neutrality.”

Danon did not address in his letter another law passed by the Knesset, which prohibits Israeli entities from collaborating with UNRWA or its employees, effective from the same date, January 30. This legislation could also jeopardize UNRWA’s operations in Gaza and the West Bank.

Earlier this week, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said that once the law comes into effect, “the agency intends to remain and continue its work in the Palestinian territories.” However, he added, “If there is no bureaucratic or administrative relationship, it makes the operational environment far more complicated.”

Israel pushes for other UN agencies to take over UNRWA’s responsibilities, but the international body maintains that the agency is “irreplaceable,” particularly in its mission to provide essential services to Palestinians, such as healthcare and education.

Earlier this month, UN Secretary-General Guterres emphasized in a letter that, in the event of a forced cessation of UNRWA’s activities in the Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, Israel, as “the occupying power,” is obligated to ensure that the services provided by the agency continue uninterrupted.