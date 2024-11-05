Tuesdays top headlines: Israel on high alert as US votes, ends UNRWA deal, and expands ultra-orthodox draft

IDF says Israel is poised to meet any potential security challenge on Election Day

What are Tuesday’s top headlines?
On US Election Day, Israel is on high alert for a potential Iranian missile strike, possibly from an Iraqi proxy, following last month’s Israeli attack on Iran. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Israel Katz has announced Israel's formal exit from the 1967 UNRWA agreement, ending the agency’s operations in territories captured in the Six-Day War after a recent Knesset vote. In other news, the IDF has issued 7,000 additional draft notices to Ultra-Orthodox men, seeking to address recruitment shortfalls after a summer effort enlisted only 230 of the 3,000 Haredi men initially targeted.
