IDF finds Iranian made artillery cannon in South Lebanon

Military says infantry and Alpine Unit forces located the cannon in operations in the Mt. Dov area near the border with Israel; they located and destroyed rockets and launchers aimed at targets in the Galilee 

Yoav Zitun|
IDF troops operating in the Mt. Dov area of South Lebanon recently found an Iranian made artillery gun along with rockets and launchers ready to be used against targets in Israel, the IDF said on Saturday.
For the past two months, infantry troops and the Alpinist Unit continued to conduct targeted, intelligence-based raids in the thicketed terrain of Mount Dov. During these activities, the soldiers located and dismantled numerous Hezbollah weapons and terrorist infrastructure," the military said in a statement.
Iranian made cannon found in South Lebanon Iranian made cannon found in South Lebanon
Iranian made cannon found in South Lebanon
(Photo: IDF)
Old Iranian made cannon found in S. Lebanon
(Photo: IDF)
Rockets loaded on a launcher in South Lebanon ready to be used against targets in Isael
(Photo: IDF)
Hezbollah rockets found in South Lebanon
(Photo: IDF)
Troops operating in South Lebanon
(Photo: IDF)
"Over the past week, the soldiers located a Hezbollah launch site containing accommodations and hideouts. In the compound, the troops located and confiscated an Iranian-manufactured cannon, rocket launchers, and rockets aimed toward Israel.
