IDF finds Iranian made artillery cannon in South Lebanon

IDF troops operating in the Mt. Dov area of South Lebanon recently found an Iranian made artillery gun along with rockets and launchers ready to be used against targets in Israel, the IDF said on Saturday.
For the past two months, infantry troops and the Alpinist Unit continued to conduct targeted, intelligence-based raids in the thicketed terrain of Mount Dov. During these activities, the soldiers located and dismantled numerous Hezbollah weapons and terrorist infrastructure," the military said in a statement.
"Over the past week, the soldiers located a Hezbollah launch site containing accommodations and hideouts. In the compound, the troops located and confiscated an Iranian-manufactured cannon, rocket launchers, and rockets aimed toward Israel.