Hamas demands response by Saturday and Israel refuses unlimited negotiations

Following Mossad's optimism that a deal is possible in the next few weeks , sources who are familiar with the details told the Wall Street Journal on Friday that the spy agency informed the mediators that it is optimistic the Cabinet will agree to the terms of the cease-fire deal.

Mossad Chief David Barnea landed in Israel on Friday after a few hours in Qatar during which, he held a meeting with Qatari mediators who are mediating between Israel and Hamas to reach a deal with Egypt and the United States. The Prime Minister's Office also stated that a team would continue negotiations next week in hopes of reaching a deal. "There are still gaps between the parties," the PMO said.

Meanwhile, senior Hamas leader Osama Hamdan told AFP that Hamas is expecting a response from Israel on the cease-fire deal by Saturday night. "If the response is positive, we will discuss the proposal in detail," added Hamdan. "The military capabilities of the movement in the Gaza Strip are still in good shape to continue the war."

Another senior Hamas official, Khalil al-Hayya, met on Friday in Beirut with Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, informing him of "Hamas' agreement to a cease-fire." According to sources familiar with the matter, Nasrallah welcomed this decision. Israeli estimates say that Hamas and Hezbollah show they want a deal but there are still points of contention. Israel opposes Hamas' demand for a commitment that negotiations on extending the cease-fire will be limitless.

Hezbollah stated that Nasrallah and Khalil al-Hayya discussed recent developments in cease-fire talks. One senior Hezbollah official told Reuters that the organization will hold its fire as soon as the cease-fire comes into effect in Gaza, as they have said in previous statements. "If there is an agreement in Gaza, then there will be a cease-fire in Lebanon immediately," he said.

On Thursday, the Cabinet meeting erupted during a discussion regarding the renewal of negotiations in hopes of reaching a possible hostage deal. Prime Minister Netanyahu decided together with Mossad chief Barnea to send a delegation to talks in Qatar.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir opposed negotiations because he was not part of the decision to send the delegation to Qatar and once again threatened to dissolve the government. Netanyahu promised, "When it becomes relevant, the deal will be brought to the Cabinet and government for approval."