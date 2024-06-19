Mother of Gaza hostage slams UN Human Rights Council: 'Women's bodies used as political tools'

Meirav Leshem Gonen, the mother of 23-year-old Romi Gonen, who is being held captive in Gaza, spoke before the UN Human Rights Council's Commission of Inquiry against Israel in Geneva on Wednesday. "When women’s bodies are used as political tools, when their dignity is set aside because they are not on the ‘right side,’ it is a badge of shame for us all," she told the council.

Gonen continued to criticize the drafting of the report, which she said ignores the plight of the hostages. Typically, Israel does not participate in the committee's sessions, but the families of the hostages seized this opportunity.

