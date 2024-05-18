Hezbollah bombards northern Israel with waves of rockets and drones

Saturday marked a surge in Hezbollah drone and rocket attacks on Israel, triggering the most sirens yet this year.

Since Saturday morning, the terrorist group has launched multiple drones and rockets at Israel in close to 15 separate attacks, causing no injuries. In response, Israel has retaliated by targeting Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon and deeper into Lebanese territory.

2 View gallery IDF strikes Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon

By 8 a.m. on Saturday, Hezbollah had launched at least four drones into Israel, activating sirens in the Upper Galilee and Golan regions. Israel responded with airstrikes and artillery fire, hitting sites in southern Lebanon and other strategic targets.

Drone attacks resumed shortly before 2 p.m. and continued throughout the afternoon and evening, with nine strikes across the northern border. Additionally, there was one rocket attack targeting the small border farming community of Shutla.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, reported that one Israeli strike targeted a Hezbollah commander and his subordinate at the Lebanon-Syria border. Their fate remains unknown.

Lebanese media reported damage and injuries in southern Lebanese towns such as Ayta ash Shab, known to be Hezbollah strongholds, as a result of Israeli strikes.

2 View gallery Major (res.) Dor Zimel

Hezbollah continued its attacks throughout Saturday, conducting at least six drone and rocket attacks against northern Israel, including border towns like Arab al-Aramshe where Major (res.) Dor Zimel was critically wounded and later succumbed to his wounds in a Hezbollah drone strike last month.

Meanwhile, around ten rockets were launched in a heavy barrage from the northern Gaza Strip into the southern city of Ashkelon on Saturday afternoon. About half of them were intercepted by air defenses and the rest crashed in unpopulated areas.