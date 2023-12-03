UK paper dedicates front page to Hamas rapes





Protesting UN silence over rape of Israeli women by Hamas ( צילום: Roi Boshi )





Britain's Sunday Times dedicated its frontpage to a report on the rapes committed by Hamas terrorists during the October 7 massacre, including testimonies from survivors who had witnessed the atrocities.

This is the first time a publication of its stature, dedicated any significant attention to the matter. The report came days after the UN finally issued a condemnation of the crimes committed by Hamas against women and men, after being criticized for keeping silent for nearly two months despite testimonies being presented to it.

3 View gallery Sunday Times dedicates front page to Hamas rape crimes

In the Sunday Times report, horrific accounts of the rapes, many too graphic to describe here, were brought, some describing how the terrorists first raped a woman and then shot her in the head.

A witness quoted in the article described how he hid in the bushes when the terrorists stormed the Nova music festival and saw how one woman tried to fight back before she was shot. "I will never forget her face," the witness said. "I wake up at night and ask for her forgiveness. She could have been one of my daughters or my sister, who had had a ticket to the music festival but changed her mind at the last moment and stayed home," he said.

3 View gallery Women protest silence of international organizations after Israeli women raped in Hamas atrocities ( . )

A member of Hatzala, the organization that had been tasked with identifying the dead, said it was evident that the terrorists were intent on spreading as much fear as possible, killing and burning people alive as well as carrying out rapes. "There mission was to rape as many as they could," he said.

A mental health therapist, who has been working with some of the survivors of the massacre said they had told her about the rapes they had been witness to.

Despite the accounts being revealed in the days following the October 7 attack, international women's groups including the UN have remained silent. After protests spread around the U.S. including one outside the UN headquarters in New York, UN Woman issued its first condemnation of Hamas after an earlier statement failed to name the terror group.

3 View gallery Women protest outside UN after silence over Hamas rapes ( Photo: Roi Broshi )