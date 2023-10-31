IDF: 300 targets attacked, sporadic skirmishes with terrorists within Gaza

The IDF said Tuesday morning that Israeli forces have struck some 300 targets in the Gaza Strip, including anti-tank missile sites, rocket launch points and military facilities within Hamas' underground tunnels, as the army continues to expand its ground offensive.

During ground operations, soldiers confronted anti-tank missile squads and machine gun fire that were eliminated. Troops also coordinated with the Air Force for immediate strikes on strategic targets and terrorist infrastructure.

The army is intensifying its operations, deploying additional combat brigades toward Gaza City. Armored and infantry units are advancing with robust artillery and aerial support. Each maneuver is preceded by concentrated bombardment to provide cover to forces and inflict damage on terrorists in hiding.

The IDF demolished overnight Tuesday the northern West Bank home of Salah al-Arouri, the deputy chief of the terror organization's politburo and the head of its military wing in the West Bank. Following the demolition, a sign was placed on the rubble displaying a split Hamas-ISIS flag with the inscription "Hamas = ISIS" in Arabic.

Israel has approached international leaders, seeking their help in persuading Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to allow Palestinian refugees into Sinai .

However, El-Sisi opposes this idea and recently suggested that Israel should accommodate them in the Negev instead. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked various leaders to try and convince Egypt to admit these refugees, believing it to be the best solution.

One proposal suggests that the World Bank could forgive a significant part of Egypt's debt in return for accepting the refugees. Egypt is concerned about the potential influx of refugees attempting to breach the Rafah border. Another suggestion on the table is to transport injured Palestinians via ships and set up a field hospital in Egypt.

Meanwhile, Egypt has invited Hamas for a meeting in Cairo in the coming days to discuss the prisoner issue and the situation in the Gaza Strip, the Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing a senior Egyptian official.

According to the report, Cairo's initiative to address the crisis goes beyond just inviting a Hamas delegation; invitations will also be extended to leaders of other Palestinian factions, such as Islamic Jihad.

The official added that Cairo is considering having a permanent representative of the Hamas politburo in Egypt to facilitate communication in the near future. This comes, as per the official, "within the framework of Egypt's changing stance toward Hamas, in light of Hamas' clear position refusing migration to Sinai and in view of Israel's attempts to push Gaza residents toward the Egyptian border."

The official emphasized that it's not in Egypt's interest to adopt the Israeli and American narrative regarding Hamas and other Palestinian factions at this stage. During its meetings with Western officials, Cairo has highlighted that there are "resistance movements" in Gaza, not "terrorist organizations.”

According to the official, Cairo has expanded its engagements concerning the situation in the Gaza Strip to avoid Israeli and American pressures regarding the relocation of Gaza residents.

The official revealed that recently, Egyptian security officials have been in contact with Hezbollah in Lebanon to consult about Gaza and to assess Hezbollah's intentions regarding a full-scale war against Israel in the north and its implications for the Hamas-ruled Palestinian enclave.