Rockets intercepted near Haifa after strike attributed to Israel in Damascus

rocket sirens were heard near Israel's northern city of Haifa. The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted rockets overhead. No damage or injuries were reported thus far.
Earlier, Syrian air defenses were activated against an Israeli strike in the area of Damascus on Thursday, according to two opposition groups.
The Hezbollah affiliated Al Mayadeen network in Lebanon said a vehicle traveling at the town of al-Qusayr, near the Syrian border with Lebanon, was the target of the attack, adding that there were some casualties.
In an earlier strike there on Sunday, at least two members of the Hezbollah group were reported killed.
On Wednesday evening a strike on the Syria capital, also attributed to Israel, resulted in the death of at least two Hezbollah operatives.
Hezbollah fired a barrage of 10 rockets at the Western Galilee in the morning hours on Thursday. The IDF responded to the fire with an attack on Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon.