Rockets intercepted near Haifa after strike attributed to Israel in Damascus

Strike comes hours after two Hezbollah operatives were killed in an attack on the Sayeda Zainab neighborhood in the Syrian capital; Pro-Hezbollah news outlet says car traveling in al-Qusayr near the Lebanon-Syria border also targeted

Lior Ben Ari|
rocket sirens were heard near Israel's northern city of Haifa. The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted rockets overhead. No damage or injuries were reported thus far.
Earlier, Syrian air defenses were activated against an Israeli strike in the area of Damascus on Thursday, according to two opposition groups.
יירוטים מעל רכסיםיירוטים מעל רכסים
Rockets intercepted near Haifa on Thursday

יירוטים מעל הטכניון בחיפה יירוטים מעל הטכניון בחיפה
Iron Dome intercepts rockets over Haifa area on Thursday
The Hezbollah affiliated Al Mayadeen network in Lebanon said a vehicle traveling at the town of al-Qusayr, near the Syrian border with Lebanon, was the target of the attack, adding that there were some casualties.
זירת התקיפה בבוריהזירת התקיפה בבוריה
Aftermath of an Israeli drone strike at al-Qusayr on Sunday
In an earlier strike there on Sunday, at least two members of the Hezbollah group were reported killed.
On Wednesday evening a strike on the Syria capital, also attributed to Israel, resulted in the death of at least two Hezbollah operatives.
תיעוד ערבי מהתקיפות בדמשק, סוריהתיעוד ערבי מהתקיפות בדמשק, סוריה
A strike attributed to Israel in Damascus on Wednesday
Hezbollah fired a barrage of 10 rockets at the Western Galilee in the morning hours on Thursday. The IDF responded to the fire with an attack on Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon.
