Heavy rocket fire targets Acre, Haifa and surrounding areas

Israel came under an extensive rocket attack in the early morning on Friday. The IDF said at least 10 projectiles were launched from Lebanon targeting Acre and surrounding areas, Haifa and its surrounding areas and the Jezreel Valley.

Israel came under an extensive rocket attack in the early morning on Friday. The IDF said at least 10 projectiles were launched from Lebanon targeting Acre and surrounding areas, Haifa and its surrounding areas and the Jezreel Valley.

Israel came under an extensive rocket attack in the early morning on Friday. The IDF said at least 10 projectiles were launched from Lebanon targeting Acre and surrounding areas, Haifa and its surrounding areas and the Jezreel Valley.