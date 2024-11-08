Heavy rocket fire targets Acre, Haifa and surrounding areas

Israel came under an extensive rocket attack in the early morning on Friday. The IDF said at least 10 projectiles were launched from Lebanon targeting Acre and surrounding areas, Haifa and its surrounding areas and the Jezreel Valley.
No injuries were reported.
Earlier the IDF said it was in pursuit of a hostile aircraft in the region of Haifa. Later the incident was reported to be over, although no details were given.
Earlier still, the military said a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted. Sirens were activated in the Arava Desert, the Dead Sea region and the southern areas of the Negev Desert including the city of Dimona.
