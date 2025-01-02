What Is judo star Peter Paltchik’s real dream?

Judo star Paltchik immigrated to Israel with his mother as a baby. At just 23 years old, his mother worked tirelessly to make ends meet, eventually traveling to the U.S. to earn a living. During her absence, Paltchik was raised by his grandparents. It was his grandfather who introduced him to judo. However, Paltchik recalls the early days of his career being incredibly challenging due to the financial strain of pursuing sports full-time.

