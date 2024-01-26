Israel to attend summit to reach 'breakthrough' in Hamas negotiations

While the world focuses on the International Court of Justice’s ruling for Israel, the battles in Gaza continue, as do negotiations for a hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas. Proof of this can be seen in the video of three Israeli hostages the terror organization released Friday.

Despite reports in recent days saying negotiations are progressing, Israel continues to express caution and warns that Hamas only keeps hardening its positions, refusing to compromise on its demand to end the war in Gaza and the withdrawal of the IDF from the Strip as part of any deal to release hostages.

In an attempt to make progress in the talks, a summit will take place in Europe next week, attended by senior officials from Israel, the United States, Qatar, and Egypt. A security source told the French news agency AFP on Friday that the summit is expected to take place in Paris.

Alongside Mossad head David Barnea, whose participation has already been reported, it was reported the summit is also expected to be attended by Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and IDF Maj. Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon, responsible for the IDF’s intelligence efforts for the hostages and missing persons.

CIA Director William Burns will represent the United States in the meeting, which will also be attended by the Director of the Egyptian General Intelligence Directorate Abbas Kamel, and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani.

Sources familiar with the matter said that there’s still no outline for a potential deal: "There are no additional details because there’s still no point from which to begin opening negotiations. There are still no conditions that allow for talks," they said. According to the sources, Hamas’ conditions are unacceptable to Israel, and the terror group is seeking conditions that won’t allow for negotiations to begin.

They added Hamas is demanding the IDF’s complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, a complete stop to the war, as well as international guarantees that will impose a cease-fire on Israel and prevent it from resuming fighting in the Strip following it.

"Hamas insists no IDF soldiers will remain in Gaza. It insists Hamas will continue to control Gaza. From Israel's perspective, these aren’t conditions that allow to start negotiations," the sources explained.

According to sources, the summit’s goal is to create "a strong arm and coordination between all intermediaries in order to try to create a breakthrough for starting negotiations." They added, "The United States, Qatar, Egypt, and Israel have a consensus saying everything must be done to reach a breakthrough in the negotiations.”

However, the sources emphasized that "we mustn’t give false hopes to the hostages’ families," and Israel will need to show “great flexibility” to bring the hostages back, including a significant cease-fire in Gaza, the relocation of IDF forces, and other significant steps it will be asked to take.