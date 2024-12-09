Syrian activist calls Assad's fall a 'victory for humanity'

Speaking to ILTV News on Sunday, Ammar Al Selmo, a member of the White Helmets humanitarian group from Aleppo, said that the overthrow of the Assad regime and its army means that “we can rebuild all of Syria.”

