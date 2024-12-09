Syrian activist calls Assad's fall a 'victory for humanity'

Ammar Al Selmo says, "We can rebuild all of Syria"

Lidar Grave-Lazie, ILTV|
A Syrian activist has expressed hope that the country can now "unite and have peace."
Speaking to ILTV News on Sunday, Ammar Al Selmo, a member of the White Helmets humanitarian group from Aleppo, said that the overthrow of the Assad regime and its army means that “we can rebuild all of Syria.”
“Syrians deserve peace, deserve to be free, and deserve to work together,” he stated.
SYRIA IN CHAOS
Al Selmo described the downfall of the Syrian government as a “day of celebration” and “happiness,” as well as a “day of victory for every human being.” He emphasized that he does not believe Syria was radicalized before the involvement of Iran and its proxy Hezbollah, and he does not expect it to be now.
According to Al Selmo, it was Iran and Hezbollah that “turned Syria to be a hell” over the past decades.
